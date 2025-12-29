Wike Sends Strong Warning Message to PDP Over 2027 Election, Video Trends
- Nyesom Wike has asked the leadership of the PDP to resolve its internal wranglings ahead of the 2027 general elections, or risk a humiliating defeat
- The FCT minister made the call on Monday, December 29, during a media chat at his office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State
- Wike warned that if the party does not resolve its prolonged internal feud, the PDP’s chances of bouncing back to power in the next electoral cycle would be jeopardised
Port Harcourt, Rivers State - As the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rages on, Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has warned that the party may not excel in the 2027 elections.
Speaking on Monday, December 29, during a now-trending media chat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Wike urged the PDP to resolve its internal wranglings as soon as possible, NTA reported.
Channels TV quoted Wike as saying:
“Can’t we start to build up and let us make the right decision against 2027. It is all dependent on the leadership. That is what I will say."
Wike slams Seyi Makinde
In the same interview, Wike accused Seyi Makinde of being frustrated due to the Oyo governor's purported presidential ambition.
Wike said Makinde lacked the “guts” to reveal his intended presidential ambition to PDP leaders.
The FCT minister said:
“There is nothing wrong with having ambition, and he does not even have the guts to tell us he is running for president.
"Politics is not like being a contractor with Shell; politics is not like being a contractor with MTN. It’s all different rules."
Wike quashes Makinde’s claim
Furthermore, Wike denied claims that he pledged to President Bola Tinubu to “hold down” the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections, describing the allegation as false and politically motivated.
The denial follows comments by Makinde, who recently alleged that Wike voluntarily offered to suppress the opposition party to facilitate Tinubu’s re-election.
Wike dismissed the claim as “a blatant lie” and suggested that Makinde’s statement reflected a lack of political discipline.
A part of the interview can be watched below:
