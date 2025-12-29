Nyesom Wike has asked the leadership of the PDP to resolve its internal wranglings ahead of the 2027 general elections, or risk a humiliating defeat

The FCT minister made the call on Monday, December 29, during a media chat at his office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Wike warned that if the party does not resolve its prolonged internal feud, the PDP’s chances of bouncing back to power in the next electoral cycle would be jeopardised

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - As the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rages on, Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has warned that the party may not excel in the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Monday, December 29, during a now-trending media chat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Wike urged the PDP to resolve its internal wranglings as soon as possible, NTA reported.

FCT minister Nyesom Wike issues a strong warning to the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Channels TV quoted Wike as saying:

“Can’t we start to build up and let us make the right decision against 2027. It is all dependent on the leadership. That is what I will say."

Wike slams Seyi Makinde

In the same interview, Wike accused Seyi Makinde of being frustrated due to the Oyo governor's purported presidential ambition.

Wike said Makinde lacked the “guts” to reveal his intended presidential ambition to PDP leaders.

The FCT minister said:

“There is nothing wrong with having ambition, and he does not even have the guts to tell us he is running for president.

"Politics is not like being a contractor with Shell; politics is not like being a contractor with MTN. It’s all different rules."

Nyesom Wike says his co-PDP chieftain, Seyi Makinde, is frustrated. Photo credits: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Wike quashes Makinde’s claim

Furthermore, Wike denied claims that he pledged to President Bola Tinubu to “hold down” the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections, describing the allegation as false and politically motivated.

The denial follows comments by Makinde, who recently alleged that Wike voluntarily offered to suppress the opposition party to facilitate Tinubu’s re-election.

Wike dismissed the claim as “a blatant lie” and suggested that Makinde’s statement reflected a lack of political discipline.

A part of the interview can be watched below:

Read more on Nyesom Wike:

"I’m working for Tinubu" - Wike declares

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike openly reaffirmed his allegiance to President Tinubu, insisting that his political loyalty is clear and beyond dispute as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

The former Rivers State governor said it was illogical for anyone to question his political alignment, having repeatedly declared his support for President Tinubu in public.

Wike advocated for integrity and honesty in Nigeria's political landscape.

Source: Legit.ng