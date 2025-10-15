Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has denied claims of a rift with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike said the report that he did not attend last week’s Council of State meeting because his nominee was not chosen for the vacant post of the INEC chairman was “unnecessary propaganda and blackmail.”

The minister explained that he had informed President Tinubu that he would not be able to attend the meeting due to prior official engagements.

As reported by Daily Trust, Wike stated this while speaking on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, during the commissioning of access roads in Dakibiyu District, Abuja.

“Sometime last week, Thursday, we had a flag-off ceremony, and I told the Minister of State, FCT, to represent me at the Council of State meeting. I had already told Mr President that I would not be available because of other engagements we had already put in place.”

Wike urged the public to disregard reports linking his absence to dissatisfaction over the INEC appointment.

“That is why we have to be careful when people carry unnecessary propaganda and blackmail. But in spite of those things, be focused and you will achieve your results. They said I did not attend because I was not happy that my own nominee was not taken.”

Tinubu Presents Nominees for INEC Chairman

Recalls that President Tinubu presided over a meeting of the Council of State at Aso Rock, Abuja.

Tinubu presented three nominees to replace Prof Mahmood Yakub as the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng reports that the Council of State advises the president on key national issues, including the appointment of the INEC Chairman.

Tinubu told to immediately sack Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that activist Yemi Adebowale demanded the sack of the FCT minister over what he described as corruption.

Critics alleged that Wike violated asset declaration rules by failing to disclose foreign assets associated with his wife and children.

Some media reports had detailed how Wike allegedly acquired a $2 million mansion in Florida secretly, and concealed ownership by registering the property.

