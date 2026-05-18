A Nigerian lady who grew up in a Christian home opened up about why she stopped attending church for five years

She shared how her pastor placed her on scholarship throughout her years in secondary school, but she still quit church

Her reason for quitting church got people talking, and some people took to the comment section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady named Jenny shared why she stopped going to church for five years despite growing up in a Christian home.

She stated that as a child, the church was one of the best things that happened to her because she got a scholarship from her pastor.

Nigerian Lady Who Got Scholarship From Pastor Shares Why She Stopped Attending Church for 5 Years

Source: TikTok

Identified as @jennytizwell_ on TikTok, the lady said her pastor sponsored her secondary education for six years after she sang in the church.

Lady shares why she left church

In her TikTok video, she stated that as an adult, she began to have a different view about life.

“One of the things I just have an epiphany in is that maybe I am a Christian because I was born into christianity, and that if I was born into any other religion, I would be that.

“And because of that, I took a step back and one year turned to two, three, four, five and this year, I decided to start again. Why? Because I want to find out things for myself. I want to do it because I genuinely want to learn about Chirstianity for myself.”

Her video was captioned:

“I don’t even know what to caption this …… but Happy Sunday. If you’ve experienced this, I’d really love to know how you navigated.”

She added in the comments:

"Meanwhile, My pastor is the real MVP cos paying school fees for 6 years no be joke."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady’s decision to stop church

KIYAH

I was a born Muslim but I took a step back and asked myself if that was what I truly wanted so, I wanted to find a path for myself so, for a year I didn't go to the mosque until I got clarity for myself. I am now a Christian and happy and my family totally understands. My spiritual journey is my own story to write. I can totally relate and I hope you get your own clarity.

Oreoluwa💞

6years now… I really want to go find a church but every Sunday I just stay back for no reason.The devil? maybe, me ?maybe . I hope I find my way back

iam_heybikah

Hey stranger, you aren't the only one but the best part is that you found your way back all on your own and Jesus is proud of you and so am I

In related stories, a lady mistakenly sent N100,000 to her pastor instead of N10,000, while a pastor shared why he gave his wife his first car and continued trekking.

Pastor rejects N30 offering, shares reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor caused a scene after he rejected a N30 offering given by a woman after preaching to bus passengers.

In a viral video, the pastor explained why he would not collect the offering, causing drama between him and the passenger.

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the pastor's reaction to the woman's offering.

Source: Legit.ng