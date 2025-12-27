Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has claimed that he was the second most abused politician in Nigeria after President Bola Tinubu

Wike, a former governor of Rivers, made the claim while addressing some political leaders in the Ahoada East LGA of the state on Saturday, December 27

The FCT Minister also mocked those singing the praises of President Tinubu in the state presently, saying they were nowhere to be found

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has disclosed that, after President Bola Tinubu, he was the next most abused politician in Nigeria.

This is as the chairman of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, reiterated his loyalty and that of other political leaders to the former governor of Rivers State.

Nyesom Wike says he and President Bola Tinubu are the most abused politicians in Nigeria Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Wike reiterates his loyalty to President Tinubu

Wike, according to Vanguard, noted that his loyalty to President Tinubu has remained unshaken and that those who now claim to be the president's disciples were nowhere to be found during the 2023 presidential election.

The FCT minister made the comment at his country home on Saturday, December 27, at his country home of Nwuche at the Ochigba community in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, during the thanksgiving service of the SSDC chairman and his family.

During a brief meeting with political leaders at the local government, "Let me tell you, after President Bola Tinubu, the next most abused politician is me. Why are they abusing me? Because they know agreement is what? When we have agreed on something, let's implement it."

Rivers: Wike, Fubara renew rivalry

Wike and his camp appeared to have renewed their rift with Governor Siminalayi Fubara when the state House of Assembly speaker, Martin Amaewhule, alleged that Governor Fubara was lying to the public about his engagement with the lawmakers.

According to Amaewhule, Governor Fubara's comment could plunge the state into another period of political instability. Speaking in a viral video, the speaker claimed that the governor lied when he said he had not been able to meet with the Rivers State House of Assembly members.

The lawmakers' allegation came the day after Governor Fubara dismissed the claim that there was no fallout between him and the state and federal lawmakers in the state, adding that the report of the alleged rift was "pure lies" during a public address on Wednesday, December 10.

Interestingly, both the lawmakers in the Rivers assembly and the Governor Fubara recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Nyesom Wike and Siminalayi Fubara renew rivalry Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Fubara claims Rivers' Number 1

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has described himself as the number one in the state, following his membership registration with the ruling APC.

Governor Fubara made the comment at an event in Port Harcourt, saying that his membership form carries 001, reiterating his position as the number one person in the state.

The governor's comment came after the lawmakers loyal to his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who joined the APC the day before his defection, accused him of not abiding by the agreement.

