A pro-Atiku Abubakar group has demanded the sack of the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, over alleged narcissism

Wike previously served as the governor of Rivers state in Nigeria's southern region from 2015 to 2023

President Bola Tinubu appointed Wike as minister of the FCT in August 2023, following his nomination, screening and approval by the senate

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Atiku Movement (TAM) has vehemently condemned what it called the outrageous and delusional statements of Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

TAM tackled Wike, saying the minister claimed credit for roads and water projects "as if they were funded by his personal piggy bank."

Some political analysts had accused President Bola Tinubu of opting against sanctioning Nyesom Wike for political reasons. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Source: Facebook

Fresh call for Wike's sack

The call was made on Saturday, October 4, in a statement signed by TAM's media team, obtained by Legit.ng.

TAM fumed:

"This is a slap in the face to every Nigerian taxpayer whose hard-earned money built those infrastructures, not the bloated ego of a political turncoat.

"Wike’s audacity to boast about "his" projects while betraying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and groveling to the All Progressives Congress (APC) exposes him as an opportunist who serves only himself. His reckless rhetoric proves he views public office as a personal fiefdom, not a service to the people. This is the height of arrogance from a man who has failed to deliver security and governance, threatening to redeploy officials while hiding behind empty threats.

"TAM demands Wike’s immediate sacking by President Tinubu. He has no business occupying such a critical post. His tenure is a disgrace to democracy, and his removal is non-negotiable. Nigerians deserve leaders, not leeches like Wike who feast on our resources while mocking our struggles.

"The Atiku Movement stands firm, sack Wike now, or face the wrath of a united Nigerian populace in 2027."

Activist calls for Wike's dismissal

Similarly, social media activist, Yemi Adebowale, wrote President Bola Tinubu over Wike.

Recall that in August, purported revelations from the United States (US) public records showed that Wike allegedly acquired a $2 million mansion in Florida.

Documents a Nigerian media outlet said it obtained showed that the property, located at 113 Spring Creek Lane, Winter Springs, Florida, was purchased in March 2025 and registered in the names of Wike’s children, Joaquin, Jazmyne and Jordan, together with his wife, Justice Eberechi Wike, a serving judge.

The report said, according to sources familiar with the deal, the transaction was executed privately, with the minister deliberately omitting his own name from the paperwork in an apparent bid to evade asset disclosure requirements and scrutiny over the source of funds.

The two-storey residence, built in 1997, sits on a 4,076-square-foot lot and includes a garage with two parking spaces.

With the official salary and allowances of a cabinet minister fixed at N7.8 million ($5,000) per year, Wike’s ability to fund a $2 million mansion abroad is raising pressing questions about undeclared income and hidden assets.

Wike has previously been linked to a controversial $3.6 billion FCT land-grab scandal allegedly involving his son, Joaquin.

Justice Eberechi Wike’s involvement in the US transaction has also brought her under scrutiny. The Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers in Nigeria (Rule 1.2 and 5c) requires judges to avoid both impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in personal or financial dealings.

Defending himself during an interview on Channels Television, Wike said his wife and children are Americans, adding that "if they gave them a house in America, what is my business?"

Reacting to the allegation against Wike, Adebowale warned that the alleged deal may contravene provisions of Nigeria’s Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, which criminalises the use of illicitly acquired public funds for foreign property acquisitions.

A purported whistleblower claims that Nyesom Wike hid $2 million Florida mansion under his wife and children' s names. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Adebowale, convener, of RingTrue Nation, therefore, asked President Tinubu to "sack Wike now".

According to the concerned Nigerian, "the whistleblower is armed with facts and figures about Wike’s questionable acquisitions in the United States."

Read more on Nyesom Wike:

Wike reacts to death rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike said he travelled abroad to "take time out and relax."

Wike said those allegedly plotting his death will die first.

Source: Legit.ng