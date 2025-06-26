The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has responded to a viral report alleging that the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, allocated over 2,000 hectares of land to one of his sons in Abuja's highbrow areas

Wike's top aide, Lere Olayinka, dismissed the report as nothing more than “another falsehood from the vault of those whose main job is to malign the FCT minister"

Olayinka called out the authors of the report as “quack journalists” peddling fabricated stories

FCT, Abuja - The camp of Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has said the claim that the former Rivers state governor allocated vast hectares of land to one of his sons is a fabrication.

In a statement on Thursday, June 26, obtained by Legit.ng, Lere Olayinka, the senior special assistant on public communications and social media to Wike, described the accusation as "another falsehood from the vault of those whose main job is to malign the FCT minister."

Looting allegation against Wike

Legit.ng reports that a report by a media outlet (not Legit.ng), trended on Thursday, June 26, alleging that Wike 'intensified his mindless looting of Abuja lands' and allocated 2,082 hectares worth $3.6 billion to his son, Joaquin, in Maitama, Asokoro, and other areas in Abuja.

The media platform claimed that it is "still poring through a cornucopia of Abuja land allocations" allegedly signed by Wike since he assumed office as FCT minister in August 2023. The online newspaper stated that its early review showed how the minister allegedly prioritised allotments to his immediate family members, "spurning federal regulations against abusing public office for personal enrichment".

But reacting to the report, which gained traction on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, June 26, Olayinka accused the authors of being "quack journalists".

The minister's aide asserted that "not even a single plot of land has been allocated to any of the minister’s children."

He explained:

"In Asokoro and Maitama of today, where can the FCT minister see 2,082 hectares of land to allocate to anyone? Only quack journalists will go to town with story of allocation of 2,082 hectares of land in Asokoro and Maitama, reason some of us have continually advocated for professionalism in journalism."

Olayinka slams "malicious publication" against Wike

The FCT minister's spokesman challenged the online publisher of what he described as a malicious publication to provide evidence of any land allocation bearing the name of any of the minister's children.

Olayinka said:

"In the publication, a Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) issued to JOAQ Farms and Estate Limited, for Agricultural purpose was the only evidence used to justify the claim.

"For the avoidance of doubt, JOAQ Farms and Estate Limited, a company duly registered in Nigeria got land allocation in Bwari Area Council for the purpose of farming."

The minister's aide added:

"So what's is wrong with a farmer getting land allocation strictly for the purpose of agriculture?

"Therefore, the publication, claiming that the FCT minister allocated 2,082 hectares of land to his son, is false and should be disregarded."

