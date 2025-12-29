Nyesom Wike has claimed the tension between him and Seyi Makinde started after he was denied a ministerial slot in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet

He explained that efforts were made by G5 members to pacify Makinde and clarify the circumstances surrounding the appointments

Wike added that Makinde had already made up his mind, making reconciliation difficult and deepening divisions within the PDP

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has explained the roots of the lingering tension between him and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Wike linked the fallout to disagreements that followed the formation of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet after the 2023 elections.

FCT minister Wike said the tension between him and Governor Seyi Makinde started after Makinde was denied a ministerial slot in President Tinubu’s cabinet. Photo credit: @seyiamakinde/GovWike

Source: Facebook

Wike made the disclosure during a media parley on Monday, where he spoke at length about internal disagreements within the G5 group of governors, a bloc that played a critical role in the build-up to the last general elections.

According to the former Rivers state governor, the rift began after Makinde was unable to secure a ministerial slot for his nominee in Tinubu’s administration, contrary to what he described as an earlier understanding among members of the group.

“What we are dealing with today’s problem is that he was not given any ministerial slot,” Wike said. “Even when he was talking, we could see the anger. He didn’t need to explain it to anyone; it was obvious. We told him to calm down.”

Wike said efforts were made to manage the situation and prevent it from escalating, including discussions among the G5 governors and engagements with President Tinubu to clarify the circumstances surrounding the appointments.

“We went back home and explained why we went to see the President. We told him to take it easy. There are certain factors you may not have considered,” he said

Wike added that despite these explanations, Makinde appeared unwilling to let go of the grievance.

"Makinde already made up his mind" - WIke

The FCT minister noted that reconciliation became difficult because, in his view, the Oyo governor had already made up his mind.

Wike also recalled a separate incident, which he said further exposed the strain in their relationship.

He cited a reception organised in his honour by the Rivers State Government, during which former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, publicly declared support for President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

According to Wike, Makinde took offence at Ortom’s remark and reacted sharply the following day.

“I called him and said even if Ortom made that statement, he didn’t need to go that far,” Wike said. “All he needed to say was that it was too early to make such comments.”

Wike says Makinde was unhappy over Tinubu's ministerial appointment. Photo credit: @GovWike/@officialABAT/@seyiamakinde

Source: Facebook

Drawing a metaphor to explain Makinde’s reaction, Wike suggested that early success can sometimes affect judgment.

“Sometimes when you make your first one million dollars, you react too early,” he said. “You forget that Dangote was not the fastest to make one million dollars, but today he is the richest man in Africa.”

Wike denies promising to hold PDP for Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, denied claims by Seyi Makinde that he promised to hold down PDP for President Tinubu in 2027.

He described the allegation as unfair and clarified that the meeting with Tinubu was to discuss elections.

Wike also criticised Nigerian governance practices, citing inflated contractor profits across sectors.

Makinde narrates how Wike undermined him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has drawn a clear political line ahead of the 2027 general election, declaring that while FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is free to support President Bola Tinubu, he will not follow the same path.

Makinde made the position known on Tuesday, December 23, during a media interaction in Ibadan, Channels TV reported.

He said no individual within the Peoples Democratic Party has the authority to impose political decisions on others, adding that his focus remains the survival and stability of the opposition party.

Makinde speaks about defections to APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Makinde criticised the wave of defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), warning that a weak opposition would harm the country’s democratic process.

He also distanced himself from any future alliance with President Tinubu, despite supporting him during the 2023 election.

The governor stressed that rebuilding and strengthening the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains his top priority as the party grapples with internal crises and high-profile defections.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng