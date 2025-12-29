FCT minister Nyesom Wike criticises Makinde’s political ambition as lacking transparency and the courage to declare intentions openly

Former Rivers state Governor and influential People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Nyesom Wike, has fired a sharp criticism at Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, over his alleged 2027 presidential ambition.

Wike criticises Oyo governor’s political readiness

Speaking in a recent interview, Wike dismissed claims of Makinde’s readiness for the nation’s top office, insisting that the Oyo governor lacked the courage to openly declare his intentions to party stakeholders.

He said:

“It has different rules. When did Shea Magidol come into politics? When did he come into politics? There’s nothing wrong in having ambition, but ambition must follow the rules,” Wike said. “Ambition? What do you mean by ambition? Running for president or what? He doesn’t even have the guts to tell us that he wants to run for president. He didn’t tell anybody, but we know it. People watch, they follow what is going on.”

Wike’s remarks underscore his view that political ambition must be pursued transparently and within established party protocols, a principle he believes Makinde has yet to respect.

Makinde slams Wike

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, has revealed why he will not support President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, highlighting a growing political divergence within the Peoples Democratic Party.

Speaking during a media chat on Tuesday in Ibadan, the state capital, Makinde reflected on his early career, recalling that at the age of 29, he secured his first major contract with Mobil worth $1 million.

The governor stated that at a time when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had probably just left law school. According to Makinde, the deal marked the turning point that shaped his journey in business and later politics.

Within one year, I made $1 million in my pocket. I was 29 in 1997. Wike, perhaps at that time, had just left law school, and his next job was as a local government chairman.”

Makinde: “Why I regretted supporting Tinubu in 2023 Election”

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Governor Seyi Makinde has admitted that the decision to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election did not produce the outcome he had hoped for.

The Oyo State governor said he regretted supporting Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election. Makinde said his decision to back Tinubu was based on the belief that the APC presidential candidate would act in the national interest if elected.

Governor Makinde made this known while speaking with journalists at the Government House in Ibadan on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. Speaking further, Makinde said he believed President Tinubu would “reset the country” and bring together competent individuals to address the nation’s challenges.

