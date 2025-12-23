Governor Seyi Makinde has publicly distanced himself from President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 bid despite Nyesom Wike’s open endorsement of the president

Makinde said Wike had no authority to dictate political choices within the PDP and reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the party

The long-standing rift between the two former G5 allies deepened following disciplinary actions taken against Wike by PDP factions loyal to Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has drawn a clear political line ahead of the 2027 general election, declaring that while FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is free to support President Bola Tinubu, he will not follow the same path.

Makinde made the position known on Tuesday, December 23, during a media interaction in Ibadan, Channels TV reported.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde speaks during a media interaction in Ibadan. Photo: FB/SeyiMakinde,Wike

Source: Facebook

He said no individual within the Peoples Democratic Party has the authority to impose political decisions on others, adding that his focus remains the survival and stability of the opposition party.

Makinde distances self from Tinubu

Recalling a past meeting involving President Tinubu, Wike and other political figures, Makinde said he was taken aback by Wike’s declaration of support for Tinubu ahead of 2027.

He said the comment was unexpected and reinforced the need for political actors to respect divergent views within the party.

“I was in a meeting with President Tinubu, Nyesom Wike, and others when Wike volunteered to hold the PDP for Tinubu against 2027, and I was in shock,” the governor said. “Wike can support the president in 2027, but I will not.”

Makinde urged the former Rivers State governor to allow colleagues make independent choices, stressing that his own priority is to keep the PDP intact as it prepares for future contests.

From G5 alliance to open rift

Makinde and Wike were part of the G5 group of PDP governors that backed Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election. The bloc also included former governors Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Samuel Ortom.

Their decision followed internal party disputes over leadership zoning, particularly the refusal of then national chairman Iyorchia Ayu to step aside after the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s flagbearer.

Governor Seyi Makinde has rejected support for President Tinubu in 2027. Photo: FB/SeyiMakinde

Source: Facebook

After Tinubu’s victory, relations between Makinde and Wike worsened. Tensions became more visible when the PDP held a convention in Oyo State and announced disciplinary measures against Wike and other prominent figures, including former Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose.

Groups aligned with Makinde accused Wike of engaging in activities considered harmful to the party, allegations the minister has consistently rejected. Wike has maintained that he remains a PDP member despite his open support for Tinubu.

He has repeatedly stated his intention to back the president again in 2027, a stance that now clearly sets him apart from Makinde as political alignments within the PDP continue to evolve.

Wike loyalists trade blows with Makinde supporters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tension flared at the national headquarters of the People's Democratic Party on Tuesday as loyalists of rival factions confronted one another during a fresh round of hostilities in the party’s leadership crisis.

The clash erupted shortly after the faction led by acting national chairman Muhammed Abdulrahman moved against several senior figures accused of violating party directives and court orders.

Source: Legit.ng