The Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, denied claims by Seyi Makinde that he promised to hold down PDP for President Tinubu in 2027

He described the allegation as unfair and clarified that the meeting with Tinubu was to discuss elections

Wike also criticised Nigerian governance practices, citing inflated contractor profits across sectors

Port Harcourt - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has strongly denied claims by Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, that he promised to hold the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

This latest exchange follows a media interview in which Makinde had claimed Wike made the statement during discussions with the president.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike denied Seyi Makinde's claim that he promised to hold PDP for President Tinubu in 2027

Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Wike described the assertion as a “blatant lie” and dismissed it as an unfair misrepresentation of events.

“Ask yourself, what is the purpose of a meeting that would lead me to tell Tinubu I would hold PDP for him?” Wike said.

“There was no such meeting. Rather, I, the former governors of Benue, Abia, and Enugu states, and Seyi Makinde went to see the president to discuss elections and related matters. There was nothing like telling Mr. President I will hold PDP for you. Whoever said that is so unfair.”

The former Rivers State governor also used the occasion to mock what he described as “frustration” on the part of Makinde.

Wike speaks about $1m contract claims

Wike has also taken a swipe at the Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, over his claims about a $1m contract.

Makinde, in an earlier chat, recalled that he made his first $1 million at age 29, while Wike was reportedly completing law school and seeking a local government chairmanship.

However, Wike, in his interview, also criticised what he called the “absurdities” of governance in Nigeria, using the example of contractors earning profits equal to their entire contracts.

“You see, it’s only in Nigeria that someone will get a $1 million contract, and his profit will be the same $1 million; if that is the case, only God will help us,” he said

Wike denied claims by Makinde that he promised to support President Tinubu via PDP in 2027.

Observers say the renewed clash between the two leaders comes amid ongoing tensions within the PDP, particularly as the party grapples with leadership disputes and internal alignment ahead of future elections.

