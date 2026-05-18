Governor Dapo Abiodun has won the APC primary for Ogun East Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 elections

Abiodun secured 75,560 votes in a primary held across nine local government areas

The governor expressed gratitude to supporters, pledging to uphold their trust and confidence

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Ogun East Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 election.

Abuodun emerged winner in the election held across the nine local government areas of the senatorial district.

The APC primary is part of the party’s nationwide preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The returning officer for the senatorial district, Wale Bello, said Governor Abiodun polled 75,560 votes to secure victory in the exercise.

As reported by Channels Television, Bello disclosed this at Itoro Hall in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area.

Governor Abiodun in his acceptance speech, thanked APC supporters for their confidence in him.

He pledged not to betray the trust reposed in him by the electorate in the exercise conducted by the ruling party.

The governor attributed to the support of party members and loyalists across the district.

2027 elections: Former governor clinches APC senatorial ticket

Recall that Mukhtar Ramalan Yero won the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial ticket for Kaduna North.

Yero called for unity among members of the ruling party after his primary election victory on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Former Kaduna state governor vowed to represent the people of the senatorial district positively ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Uzodimma wins APC senatorial ticket amid controversy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, won the ruling APC's Imo West Senatorial District primaries ahead of the 2027 general election.

The governor emerged as the party's candidate in the senatorial primary of the APC that was held on Monday, May 18.

Governor Uzodimma had previously served as the senator for Imo West between 2011 and 2019. He is seeking a return to the Red Chamber after completing his tenure as the governor of Imo state.

Source: Legit.ng