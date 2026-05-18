The Uyo Liberation Movement has called on political parties to zone the Uyo State Constituency seat to Offot Ukwa Clan ahead of the 2027 elections

The group accused unnamed political actors of attempting to disrupt the zoning arrangement that had existed in Uyo since 1999

ULM criticised the current lawmaker representing the constituency and opposed any move to grant him a second term in office

A socio-political organisation in Akwa Ibom State, the Uyo Liberation Movement, has urged political parties to reserve the Uyo State Constituency seat in the State House of Assembly for candidates from Offot Ukwa Clan ahead of the 2027 elections.

The group said the arrangement would preserve the zoning structure that has guided political representation in Uyo Local Government Area since 1999.

Members of the Uyo Liberation Movement addressed political issues ahead of the 2027 elections in Akwa Ibom State.

Source: Original

As reported by Nation, it also argued that allowing Offot Ukwa Clan to produce the next lawmaker would promote fairness and political balance within the council area.

Uyo zoning debate gathers momentum

The demand formed part of a 13-point communiqué issued after a meeting held in Uyo on May 17, 2026. The statement was jointly signed by the group’s president, Barrister Udeme Ekott, and Secretary-General, Elder Emmanuel Sam.

According to the communiqué, the movement was created to defend the political interests of Uyo people ahead of the next general election.

“That Uyo Liberation Movement (ULM) was birthed following the need to have a neutral, independent, and strong voice to advocate the interest of Uyo Local Government and her people ahead of the 2027 election,” the statement read.

The group accused unnamed individuals of attempting to alter the zoning arrangement that has existed for years in the area.

“ULM has observed the deliberate attempt by certain individuals who do not mean well for Uyo, to disrupt the existing zoning formula of Uyo House of Assembly seat which has fostered peace and unity among the people since the return of the current democratic dispensation in 1999,” it stated.

Group opposes second-term ambition

The organisation maintained that Offot Clan should produce the next representative for the constituency in line with what it described as the established one-term rotation system.

It also criticised the current lawmaker representing the constituency, claiming his performance did not justify another term in office.

“ULM states emphatically that it is the right of Offot Ukwa Clan to produce the next House of Assembly member for Uyo State Constituency in 2027 as Uyo has operated a one-term formula in the House of Assembly,” the communiqué added.

The group warned against any attempt to retain the current representative beyond one term, saying such a move could weaken political unity in the local government.

Political parties urged to support clan

ULM called on qualified sons and daughters of Offot Ukwa Clan to contest for the assembly seat under any political platform willing to support the zoning demand.

The group also sent a message to the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state, warning that Uyo voters could align with opposition parties if their interests were ignored.

“ULM wants to remind the ruling party that Uyo people are not new to opposition politics and will make that bold statement at the polls in 2027 the same way they spoke in 2011,” the communiqué stated

Governor warns village heads certificates will be withdrawn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has warned that village heads risk losing their certificates if government property is vandalised within their domains.

He delivered the warning during the State Government House Monthly Prayer Service at the Latter House Chapel, Government House, Uyo, on February 20.

Source: Legit.ng