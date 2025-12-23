Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde said he was qualified and “overqualified” to lead Nigeria based on his governance and professional experience

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, has opened up on increasing speculation about his possible interest in the 2027 presidential election.

Makinde made the remark while speaking with a select group of journalists during a media parley in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Tuesday, December 23.

According to Makinde, he is qualified and even “overqualified” to serve Nigeria at the highest level.

The governor said his confidence stems from his years of experience both as a private sector professional and as a two-term governor of one of Nigeria’s key South-West states.

“Let me make this very clear: to serve this country at the highest level, I am qualified — I’m even overqualified,” Makinde said.

Makinde compares himself with Tinubu

Makinde compared his political journey with that of President Bola Tinubu, noting that leadership experience at the state level remains a major qualification for the presidency.

“I ran Oyo State. Even the current president — what brought him to the table? He was governor of Lagos State for two terms. By the end of May 2027, by God’s grace, I will have completed my own two terms as governor,” he added.

Makinde also highlighted his background as an engineer and entrepreneur, stressing that his professional career was built without government patronage.

“Professionally, I ran a company from a very young age. At 29, while some of my colleagues were still doing youth service, I was already running a company. I worked with multinational oil firms like Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron — not government agencies,” he said.

Despite his comments, the governor maintained that discussions about the 2027 election were premature, insisting that his immediate concern was the survival of Nigeria’s democracy.

Makinde distances self from Tinubu

Recalling a past meeting involving President Tinubu, Wike and other political figures, Makinde said he was taken aback by Wike’s declaration of support for Tinubu ahead of 2027.

He said the comment was unexpected and reinforced the need for political actors to respect divergent views within the party.

“I was in a meeting with President Tinubu, Nyesom Wike, and others when Wike volunteered to hold the PDP for Tinubu against 2027, and I was in shock,” the governor said.

“Wike can support the president in 2027, but I will not.” Makinde urged the former Rivers State governor to allow colleagues make independent choices, stressing that his own priority is to keep the PDP intact as it prepares for future contests.

Makinde speaks about defections to APC

Makinde criticised the wave of defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), warning that a weak opposition would harm the country’s democratic process.

He also distanced himself from any future alliance with President Tinubu, despite supporting him during the 2023 election.

“Wike can support the president in 2027, but I will not,” Makinde said, referring to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The governor stressed that rebuilding and strengthening the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains his top priority as the party grapples with internal crises and high-profile defections.

