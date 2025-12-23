Seyi Makinde revealed that President Tinubu asked him to help organise the APC in Oyo State, but he rejected the request

The Oyo governor said he declined the offer out of loyalty to the PDP and his belief in a strong opposition

Makinde also confirmed he witnessed Nyesom Wike pledge support for Tinubu’s 2027 ambition, a move that shocked him

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that he rejected a request from President Bola Tinubu to help coordinate the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Makinde made the revelation during a media chat with journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday, December 23.

According to the governor, the issue arose after a series of engagements with President Tinubu, including discussions around the nomination of a minister from Oyo state following the formation of the federal cabinet.

Makinde said the president made the request directly.

However, Makinde said he immediately declined, stressing that he could not act against the interest of his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“He said, ‘Seyi, it’s you that I want to help me organise APC in Oyo state,’” the governor recounted.

“I told him, ‘No sir, I cannot help you organise APC in Oyo state because I am of the PDP,’” he said.

Wike took me by surprise - Makinde

The governor also revealed that he was present at a meeting where the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, openly pledged political support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

“I was in a meeting with the president and Wike. I’m saying this in an open chat. The president’s chief of staff was also in that meeting and few others, and Wike said to the president that, ‘well, sir, I will hold PDP for you against 2027’,” Makinde said.

He said the comment left him stunned.

“I was in shock. So we got up, we got to the verandah and I said, ‘Wike did we agree to this?’” he added.

While acknowledging Wike’s right to make his political choices, Makinde maintained that he would not be part of any move that weakens opposition politics or pushes Nigeria towards a one-party system.

“The real issue is that Wike would like to support the president for 2027. That’s fine. It is within his right to do that. But also some of us that want to ensure that democracy survives in Nigeria, we don’t drift into a one party state and we want to ensure that PDP survives. He should also allow us to do our own thing,” he said.

He stressed that safeguarding democracy and ensuring the survival of the PDP remain his priorities.

Makinde distances self from Tinubu

Recalling a past meeting involving President Tinubu, Wike and other political figures, Makinde said he was taken aback by Wike’s declaration of support for Tinubu ahead of 2027.

He said the comment was unexpected and reinforced the need for political actors to respect divergent views within the party.

“Wike can support the president in 2027, but I will not.”

Makinde urged the former Rivers State governor to allow colleagues make independent choices, stressing that his own priority is to keep the PDP intact as it prepares for future contests.

Makinde speaks on running for President

Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde said he was qualified and “overqualified” to lead Nigeria based on his governance and professional experience.

The Oyo governor, who compared his record with that of President Tinubu, cited his two-term tenure and private sector background.

Makinde ruled out supporting Tinubu in 2027 and said his focus was on rebuilding the PDP and protecting democracy.

