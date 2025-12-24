APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda has approved the appointment of 15 advisers and aides to strengthen the party’s national secretariat

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has approved the appointment of 15 Special Advisers, Advisers and Senior Special Assistants to boost the administrative and strategic operations of the ruling party.

Legit.ng reports that the appointments were announced in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 23, by the Chief of Staff to the national chairman, Hon. Mustapha Dawaki.

According to Dawaki, the move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen effective coordination, policy formulation and stakeholder engagement at the APC national secretariat.

He explained that the newly appointed aides are expected to deploy their wealth of experience and professionalism in supporting Yilwatda in the discharge of his responsibilities as national chairman of the party.

“The appointments are aimed at enhancing the capacity of the national secretariat for effective coordination, strategic planning and engagement,” Dawaki said.

Dawaki noted that Yilwatda congratulated the appointees and urged them to show dedication, loyalty and commitment to the ideals and objectives of the APC, adding that the appointments take immediate effect.

List of Advisers

He further listed those appointed as Special Advisers to include:

Senator Danladi Sankara - Special Adviser on Political Matters

Hon. Daniel Oritsegbubemi - Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters

Dr Sorochi Longdet - Special Adviser on Research, Strategy and Planning

Others appointed are:

Hon. Jibrin Abdullahi Surajo, Adviser on Community Engagement

Mr Paul Domsing, Adviser on Special Duties

Suleiman Bukari, Adviser on Intelligence Coordination

Prof. Taiwo Balofin, Honorary Adviser on Diaspora Coordination and Mobilisation.

Others appointed SSAs

Also appointed as Senior Special Assistants are:

Imran Muhammad - Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media

Mildred Bako - SSA on Civil Society Organisation

Yusuf Dingyadi - SSA on Media

Mrs Enenedu Idusuyi - SSA on Protocol

Ismaila Mohammed - SSA on Conflict Management

Zarah Onyinye - SSA on Media (Public Relations)

Adaku Apugo - SSA on Inter-Governmental Relations

Obinta Chinenye - SSA on Youth Mobilisation

The APC leadership expressed its confidence that the new appointments would further strengthen the party’s internal structures and enhance its readiness for future political engagements.

