The administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has commenced a transitional process in order to draw the curtain of his tenure to a close

By doing so, Governor Fayemi dissolved some of his political appointees as part of the transitional process

Similarly, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state carried out a minor reshuffling in his cabinet as well

Ekiti, Ado - Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has dismissed some of his aides and some other political appointees.

The Nation newspaper reported the dismissed aide to the governor are his special advisers, technical advisers, director generals, coordinators, and heads of non-ministerial offices.

Governor Fayemi said the reason for the dismissal is for the purpose of transition and fast-tracking the benefits of the affected officials. Photo: Governor Kayode Fayemi

This development was made known via a statement signed by Mr. Adejumo the state’s permanent secretary, office of the secretary of state government.

Legit.ng gathered that their dismissal is expected to take effect from Wednesday, August 31.

As reported by the Guardian newspaper the dismissal of political appointees by Governor Fayemi was made to help the transitional processes of his tenure to another government.

It was gathered that the dismissal will also fast-track the benefits of these officials as part of the transitional process to a new administration.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that some statutory commissions spelled out in Section 197 of the 1999 Constitution as amended still have their job.

In Oyo, Makinde reshuffles cabinet

The Guardian also reported that a similar occurrence transpired in Oyo state where Governor Seyi Makinda reshuffled some of his cabinet members.

The state's commissioner for information, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun disclosed that the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs will be headed by Olasunkanmi Olaleye, while the Ministry of Trades, Industry, Investment, and Co-operatives, will be headed by Bayo Lawal

Makinde recalls 129 primary school teachers sacked unlawfully

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde has approved the reinstatement of 129 primary school teachers who were unlawfully dismissed by the previous administration.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, July, 27 after a unanimous decision by the state executive council.

However, their reinstatement was confirmed on the premise that they will not be paid remunerations of the time they were out of the job.

