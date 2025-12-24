President Tinubu inaugurated committee to resolve APC internal conflicts ahead of 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken decisive steps to prevent internal conflicts from destabilising the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party prepares for the 2027 general elections.

On Wednesday, December 24, in Lagos, he inaugurated a high-powered Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation to tackle party disagreements and foster unity.

Tinubu inaugurates conflict resolution committee

A statement signed by Bayo Onanuga and shared via X on Wednesday, December 24, stated that the committee, comprising governors, federal ministers, and key party stakeholders, is chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, with Muiz Banire, former Legal Adviser of the APC, serving as Member/Secretary.

Other members include Senator Adamu Aliero, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum; Governor Abdulrahman AbduRazak of Kwara State; Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; and Governors Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Also on the committee are Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle, and former Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello.

Buni pledges commitment to party unity

At the inauguration, Governor Buni expressed gratitude for the appointment and assured that the committee would execute its mandate responsibly.

“The committee will engage in strategic engagements and consultations to develop an all-encompassing, productive and result-oriented strategy that will stand the test of time. We shall implement a system that gives everyone, especially aggrieved parties, a sense of belonging and inclusion, with a renewed hope," Buni said.

He added:

“Similarly, the committee will consider proactive measures, solutions, and the potential threats in our conflict resolution approach. Members must not allow personal interest and sentiments to override the general interest and purpose for which this committee is constituted.”

Tinubu calls for cohesion within the ruling party

The President had earlier emphasised the need for unity at the 15th National Executive Committee meeting of the APC on December 19 in Abuja. He reminded party leaders that APC was founded on the ideals of progressive politics, broad-based participation, and respect for diverse opinions.

“We must continue to be resolute that this democracy that we take in our hands must not fail. We say we are bigger. We are larger and taller. But it should now be in our hearts to be accommodating. That's the only way we can be resilient, we must be tolerant,” Tinubu said.

Focus on resilience and inclusion

The new committee is expected to mediate disputes, develop strategies to prevent factionalism, and ensure that all stakeholders feel included ahead of the critical 2027 elections.

Buni reiterated that the success of the APC in the coming election cycle depends on collective responsibility and the commitment of party members to unity and discipline.

APC eyes a strong 2027 showing

The inauguration signals President Tinubu’s proactive approach to strengthening internal party cohesion, pre-empting conflicts, and consolidating APC’s position ahead of the 2027 general elections. Party watchers say this move could be decisive in ensuring the ruling party enters the next electoral cycle with minimal internal friction.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the details of the committee’s inauguration and the President’s directive.

