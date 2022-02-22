Akparawa Ephraim Inyang-eyen, the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has been relived of his duties

Emmanuel sacked the former commissioner for works due to incompetence and lack of total commitment to his job

It was also alleged that the senior aide was secretly supporting another politician's quest to become the next governor instead of the governor’s choice

Akwa Ibom state fovernor, Udom Emmanuel has sacked Akparawa Ephraim Inyang-eyen, his chief of staff, over lack of total commitment to his duties as a senior aide, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Inyang-eyen's sack was announced in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Emmanuel Ekeuwem.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has sacked his Chief of Staff (CoS), Akparawa Ephraim Inyang-eyen. Photo credit: UDOM Emmanuel

Source: Facebook

In another report by Vanguard, Ekeuwem on Tuesday, February 22, explained that the sack of the former commissioner for works with immediate effect became necessary due to his incompetence.

While thanking the former aide for his services, Emmanuel directed Inyang-eyen to hand over all property of government in his possession to the secretary to state government.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The statement reads:

“However, given the urgent need to match skill set and competencies to the task of maintaining the momentum of economic development in peace, your services are no longer required and you are hereby relieved of your position, as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to His Excellency, the Governor with immediate effect."

It was gathered that Inyang-eyen’s removal may not be unconnected with his senatorial aspiration and the allegation that he was secretly supporting Senator Bassey Albert Akpan’s quest to become the next governor instead of the governor’s choice of Pastor Umo Eno.

God revealed him to me: PDP governor unveils preferred successor

Recall that the governor of Akwa Ibom state, unveiled the commissioner for lands and water resources, Umo Eno, as his preferred successor ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Emmanuel unveiled Eno on Sunday night, January 30, during a meeting with some selected leaders in the state and interested aspirants for the governorship post, including National Assembly members.

the announcement ended months of speculations and tension in the state over Emmanuel’s preferred successor.

I won’t interfere in governance after my exit, says Udom Emmanuel

Legit.ng previously reported that Emmanuel promised not to interfere in the affairs of governance once his tenure ends on May 29, 2023.

The governor reiterated that he has no intention of running a surrogate leadership after office, promising not to arrogate to himself, the powers of a godfather upon the emergence of a new state chief executive in 2023.

He stated this on Wednesday, February 9 when he hosted the leadership of a foremost Akwa Ibom-based sociopolitical group, Ibom Patriots, who were at Government House, Uyo, on a solidarity visit.

Source: Legit.ng