Breaking: Amaechi Under Pressure To Become Atiku's Vice Presidential Candidate

ADC considers Rotimi Amaechi as potential running mate for Atiku Abubakar in 2027 elections

Amaechi's political influence in South-South could bolster ADC's electoral prospects

Final decision on vice-presidential candidate expected after Atiku's overseas trip

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is considering former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as the preferred choice to serve as running mate to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2027 general election.

Sources within the party said ADC stakeholders believe Amaechi’s political experience and influence in the South-South region could strengthen the party’s chances in the election.

Amaechi Under Pressure To Become Atiku's Vice Presidential Candidate

Source: Twitter

Atiku had visited Amaechi shortly after the party’s presidential primary to seek his continued support, with discussions around his possible emergence as the vice-presidential candidate, Daily Trust reported.

Amaechi gains support among stakeholders

Although no final decision has been announced, party insiders said the choice is expected to be concluded after Atiku returns from an overseas trip.

Other names reportedly considered for the position include former Imo State governor Emeka Ihedioha, Senator Austin Akobundu and Chief Emeka Nwajuba.

A source explained that the South-South region was being considered because other major contenders are linked to different parts of the country, Vanguard reported.

“This is because the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, President Bola Tinubu, is from the South-West, the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, Mr Peter Obi, is from the South-East. So it is only the South-South that is without a presidential candidate from the South,” the source said.

Coalition seeks wider political support

The source added that Amaechi’s previous role as Director-General of the Buhari campaign organisation could help the ADC attract support from some aggrieved members of the ruling party.

“If nothing changes, once Atiku returns from his trip abroad, Amaechi will be unveiled and the real politicking will commence,” the source said.

Amaechi had contested the ADC presidential primary alongside Atiku and other aspirants before the former vice-president emerged as the party’s candidate.

Amaechi meets Atiku amid tension

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), met with the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, amid the controversy over picking a running mate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that Amaechi ran against Atiku during the ADC presidential primary, but the former vice president defeated the ex-governor of Rivers State. On the other hand, Amaechi had rejected the outcome of the primary and had refused to congratulate Atiku.

Source: Legit.ng