Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, has sacked the media crew attached to the state's deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

Chris Nehikhare, the state's commissioner for communication and orientation, in a statement on Monday, August 28, said Shaibu had been directed to henceforth request media coverage from the Ministry of Communication and Orientation, The Punch reported.

According to the statement:

“Edo State Government has disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, with a directive to the Deputy Governor to henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of activities of his office."

Obaseki noted that the decision was informed by the ugly and unfortunate scene that happened at the honourary colloquium of the 60th anniversary of the Midwest Referendum at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The government accused the media crew of the deputy governor of trying to force their way into the hall where the event was held, adding that Governor Obaseki and other dignitaries were already on the seat.

Obaseki said that the action of Shaibu's media crew was contrary to the event's media coverage rules.

Nehikhare expressed regret over the unfortunate stage walkout of the deputy governor at the event on Monday.

Shaibu was reported to have walked out of the event after his media aide was said to have been blocked from having access to the venue.

