The Ondo state government led by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has distanced itself from the 273 aides

Aiyedatiwa insisted that the aides would not be paid by his government because he did not appoint them, his commissioner did

The chief press secretary to Governor Aiyedatiwa, Ebenezer Adeniyan, confirmed the development to newsmen

Ondo state, Akure - Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has said he would not pay the 273 lawyers appointed as aides by his Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olukayode Ajulo.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa insisted that the aides employed by his commissioner, Ajulo, would not be paid. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Why the 273 aides were appointed

Ajulo had said the appointment of the lawyers was to enhance the provision of excellent, independent, and ethical legal services to the state, as well as protect the rights of the people.

He said the aides presented a multitude of ideas to the current government and he approved their appointments as honorary advisers and technical advisers.

Aiyedatiwa insists on not paying the aides, sack them

Reacting, the chief press secretary to Governor Aiyedatiwa, Ebenezer Adeniyan, maintained that the aides would not be paid from the state coffers. Adeniyan said the appointments did not have the imprimatur of Governor Aiyedatiwa, The Nation reported on Tuesday, April 2nd.

He added that that the lawyers are advisers and not aides, The Cable reported.

“He did not appoint aides. They are lawyers. A lot of his colleagues approached him giving series of advice on how to move the Ondo justice system forward. He counted the number of those that approached him and he thereafter named them as his advisers,” Adeniyan said.

This came days after Aiyedatiwa officially announced his candidacy for the November 16 gubernatorial election.

Surrounded by supporters and loyalists, he declared his intention in a lively atmosphere at the Gani Fawehinmi Arcade in Akure.

Aiyedatiwa, who assumed office on December 27, 2023, after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's passing, will vie for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in an upcoming primary scheduled for April.

