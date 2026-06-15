A video from the unfortunate accident that claimed the lives of a singer and a YouTuber has surfaced online

The singer and YouTuber reportedly lost their lives while traveling in the helicopter, as fans continue to mourn their passing

After watching the video, fans felt that something was off and began questioning the circumstances surrounding their deaths

More details about the circumstances that led to the untimely demise of two vibrant stars have emerged online.

A few hours ago, the music industry was thrown into mourning over the reported death of American singer Oliver Tree in a helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro.

Reactions as Scary video from helicopter crash that killed Oliver Tree, Gaspar Prim trends. Photo credit@librabries/@olivertree

Source: Instagram

After news of Tree’s death went viral, it was also reported that YouTuber Gaspar Prim was another victim of the crash.

In a video circulating online, the scene of the accident was captured, leaving many viewers emotional.

In the footage, two helicopters are seen in mid-air before colliding and catching fire while attempting to land.

After crashing into a parking lot where several cars were parked, the helicopters burst into flames. Some persons were seen attempting to extinguish the fire.

Fans react to viral crash video

Fans pray for Gaspar Prim after deadly crash. Photo credit@libraries

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the footage, fans were shocked and saddened by the disturbing scene. Many raised questions and began speculating about what might have caused the deaths of the two young talents.

Some claimed that Tree’s record label might be involved, questioning how the crash was recorded so clearly. However, these remain unverified speculations.

Others described the scene as terrifying and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

Some also questioned the fate of the lone pilot in the other helicopter involved in the collision.

It is worth noting that the names of those reportedly on board the helicopter that carried Oliver Tree had also surfaced online.

About Oliver Tree’s life

Oliver Tree, whose full name is Oliver Tree Nickell, was born on June 29, 1993, in Santa Cruz, California.

He rose to fame in 2016 with his breakout persona and viral music presence, later gaining wider recognition through his unique style and performances.

That same year, he released “When I’m Down,” a track that helped boost his career and eventually led to a recording deal with Atlantic Records.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about the scary crash video

Here are comments below:

@sneezy_e90 stated:

"Why do I feel like this was his label trying to take him out."

@drewgayhart shared:

"Imagine how scared they were."

@cdub_96 wrote:

"I just don’t get how two can collide like the pilots are blind or something."

@streetwisdomhq reacted:

"What’s your favorite Oliver Tree song or memory."

@emilihoe reacted:

"And the camera man is just recording this? Bro could have done something."

Adeshina Okiki's accident scene surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a video showing part of the late Yoruba movie actor Adeshina Okiki’s final moments had surfaced online following his death.

The movie industry had been thrown into mourning again after news of his passing was announced.

People who saw him a few days before the incident have shared what they noticed about him, as they prayed for the repose of his soul.

Source: Legit.ng