Ribadu led a presidential delegation comprising the Ministers of Works, David Umahi, and Environment, Balarabe Lawal, and top officials of NNPCL to Rivers State

He explained the reason the President Tinubu-led federal government delegation was in the south-south state

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is happy with Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s leadership style in Rivers State.

Ribadu described Rivers as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

He praised Governor Fubara for his responsible leadership in the oil-rich state.

As reported by The Punch, Ribadu stated this when he led a presidential delegation on a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Other members of the delegation include the Ministers of Works, David Umahi, and Environment, Balarabe Lawal, and top officials of NNPCL.

Ribadu explained that the presidential delegation was in Rivers State to consolidate ongoing peace efforts in Ogoni land.

He stressed that Nigeria “will no longer be what it used to be,” with the transformation beginning in the area.

Ribadu said President Tinubu specifically directed him to thank Governor Fubara.

According to the NSA, Tinubu expressed happiness with Fubara’s leadership style and coordination of the discussion on the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni.

Ribadu also conveyed Tinubu’s appreciation to the people of Ogoni for their support, patience, and understanding.

