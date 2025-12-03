Senator Abdulaziz Yari has criticised those calling on United States President Donald Trump to help Nigeria over bandit attacks

The former Zamfara State governor said only Nigerians can resolve the nation’s challenges and not President Trump

Legit.ng reports that President Trump threatened to invade Nigeria with the US military over alleged Christian genocide

FCT, Abuja - Senator representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari, has called on Nigerians to stop calling on United States President Donald Trump to intervene in the nation’s affairs.

Senator Yari insisted that only Nigerians can resolve the nation’s challenges.

Senator Yari says only Nigerians can fix the nation's security challenges. Photo credit: Abdulaziz Yari

Former Zamfara State Governor said no foreign power can solve Nigeria’s problems.

He stressed that the responsibility lies squarely with Nigerians, particularly the political elite.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated while speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at the official flag-off of the One Nigeria Project organised by the National Association of Former Local Government Council Chairmen (NALGON).

Yari accused the elite class of fueling the divisions in the country.

He added that insecurity and other national challenges would be resolved if elites decided to work together in the nation’s interest.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker estimated the elites ot be fewer than two million people.

“America calls itself God’s own country, but Nigeria is even more of God’s own country. If Nigerians can put the country first as Americans do, we will overcome our challenges. So, elites, what exactly is the problem? Stop calling on Trump; he has no business in Nigeria. Only Nigerians can fix Nigeria.”

He said, unlike many critics who hold dual citizenship, he carries only the Nigerian passport while emphasising his loyalty to the country.

“Those with multiple passports forget the weight of their words because they have alternatives. We do not. Our roots are here.”

Senator Yari says only Nigerians can resolve the nation’s challenges. Photo credit: Donald Trump

How Trump’s outburst increased attacks in Nigeria

Recall that Trump issued a threat to target Nigeria if the government "continues to allow the killing of Christians".

Insecurity in Africa's most populous country has become a very serious threat to its peaceful and harmonious coexistence.

A spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, said on Wednesday, December 3, that Trump’s initial outburst contributed to an increase in attacks in Nigeria.

