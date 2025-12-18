Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Emuoha, Rivers State - Governor Siminalayi Fubara claimed that mobilisation for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections is already about 70 per cent.

Fubara said the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recognises his strong grassroots structures and committed supporters.

The governor said he believes the committee will deliver the required backing for President Tinubu in 2027.

As reported by The Punch, Fubara gave the assurance on Thursday during the inauguration of the 9.7km Ogbakiri Road project in Emuoha Local Government Area.

“By the special grace of God, yesterday (Wednesday) I paid a visit to the National Working Committee of our great party, and after the meeting, they gave me a message which I am giving to all of you.

“We know that you (governor) are very hard working. We know that you have organic support, transfer this support to the success of our leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And I told them in the meeting that they shouldn’t worry that what is important is we have the rightful soldiers.

“And today I’m happy to say that with what I am seeing here, we have the support of the LGA, from the local government chairman, the chiefs, traditional rulers and everyone here, our job is 70% done.”

