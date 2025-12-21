YOWICAN congratulated Seyi Tinubu on his installation as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, describing it as a major cultural and leadership honour

The President's son, Seyi Tinubu, was installed with the traditional title by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade

The group urges Seyi Tinubu to deepen youth engagement, saying it reflects the relevance of traditional institutions in promoting peace, interfaith harmony and youth leadership

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has congratulated Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following his installation as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade.

YOWICAN congratulates Seyi Tinubu on his installation as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo. Photo credit: kingmcoluomo/Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria

In a congratulatory message made available to journalists, the President of YOWICAN, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, described the conferment of the traditional title as a major cultural honour that reflects recognition of leadership, service and commitment to societal development.

According to Enwere, the decision of the Alaafin to bestow the title on Seyi Tinubu highlights the continued relevance of traditional institutions in fostering unity, peace and shared values across Nigeria’s diverse society.

He noted that the installation comes at a critical time when the country requires bridges of understanding across generations, faiths and ethnic groups, adding that such honours should inspire greater responsibility among young leaders.

“This installation is not merely a personal honour. It is a call to service and a demonstration of trust in the ability of the recipient to contribute meaningfully to national development, especially in uplifting the youth,” Enwere said.

The YOWICAN president also commended Oba Abimbola Owoade for preserving Yoruba cultural heritage and for using traditional platforms to promote integrity, service and leadership among younger Nigerians.

The title will further inspire Seyi

Enwere further pointed to Seyi Tinubu’s increasing involvement in youth-focused initiatives, philanthropy and social development, describing him as a young Nigerian whose influence extends beyond political lineage.

“As youths, we see this honour as an opportunity for renewed engagement. It is our expectation that the title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland will further inspire Seyi Tinubu to champion youth empowerment, peaceful coexistence and inclusive national development,” he added.

Christian Youths Hails Seyi Tinubu’s Installation as Okanlomo of Yorubaland. Photo credit: kingmcoluomo

He stressed that recognitions of this nature should also serve as platforms for strengthening interfaith harmony and national cohesion, assuring that YOWICAN remains committed to supporting initiatives that encourage responsible leadership.

Enwere concluded by wishing Seyi Tinubu a successful and impactful tenure, praying for wisdom, humility and strength to uphold the values associated with the revered title.

