FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, President Bola Tinubu has said the ward, local government, and state executive committees (SEC) across Nigeria are his "concern".

The Nigerian leader explained that he fears imposition in local‑level politics within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu spoke on Friday, December 19, at the 15th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Friday’s meeting marks the party’s second NEC gathering in 2025, following an earlier session in February. It is also the first NEC meeting since Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda assumed office as APC national chairman in July.

President Tinubu said:

“God got us here. I am a symbol of that God. Because without him, I won't be here. I can say the governor of Yobe and many of his colleagues and partners, they knew the obstacle on my way. Uba Sani can testify to that. There was a wild bush fire. The currency redesigning. The queue in the petrol station. Call that people died. Not able to have one meal a day because of lack of money, just for one election.

“So if you are truly a believer in God's job, in God's work. Let us thank God. Let us be faithful to our words. We must continue to be resolute that this democracy that we take in our hands must not fail.

“To me, we say we are bigger, yes, we are larger, and we are taller. But it isn't hard now to be accommodating. That's the only way we can be resilient. Be tolerant. Move a little bit. Okay, if you have a huge living room as big as this, create a little bit of room for your neighbour who is outside or who is just coming in. The rain that is driving that neighbour will not beat that neighbour dead. The neighbour will only be soaked and wet. But you may need their heart of warmness (sic) and prayer. Accommodate them. Take that seriously. Be resilient.

“The state at the ward level, it is my concern. Don't you want to be, you want to lead the state or impose their will and all of that. It's my fear now. And there's no need. God creates that opportunity for individual. And if God says you will be there, I am a symbol of that God says you will be there.”

President Tinubu's speech can be watched below:

More to come...

