The Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) has raised an alarm over the plan to confer a prestigious traditional title on political figures linked to banditry and corruption

The council opposed the planned conferment of the Obaloyin of Yorubaland title on former Zamfara State governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar

The YYC President, Dr. Adebayo Ogunleye, explained why Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, should stop the plan ceremony

Oyo State - The Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) has opposed the planned conferment of the Obaloyin of Yorubaland title on former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, intends to confer the prestigious title on Yari, who is the Senator representing Zamfara West & Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water Resources.

Yoruba youths say the planned conferment of a traditional title on Senator Yari sends a dangerous signal to the people.

The YYC President, Dr. Adebayo Ogunleye, described Alaafin’s decision as a grave misstep.

Ogunleye warns that the decision risks undermining the cherished Yoruba values of integrity, moral uprightness, and communal responsibility.

As reported by Daily Independence, the foremost organisation advocating the interests, unity, and cultural integrity of Yoruba youth made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The Council highlighted the increased banditry and insecurity in Zamfara State during Senator Yari’s tenure as governor from 2011 to 2019.

According to the council, thousands of lives were lost, widespread displacement, and communities lived in constant fear during Yari’s regime.

“Yorubaland has always honoured individuals who embody the spirit of omoluabi – those whose character and actions reflect excellence, accountability, and the protection of life and property.

“Bestowing a title as exalted as Obaloyin, which signifies guardianship and military command, on someone with a deeply controversial record sends a dangerous signal to our youth and communities.”

Alaafin to Install Seyi Tinubu With Exceptional Yorubaland

Recall that President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, is set to be installed as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo.

In a trending invitation on social media, the traditional ruler will also be installing Senator Yari as the Obaloyin of Yorubaland.

The development is coming two weeks after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, installed an influential businessman in Ibadan, Prince Dotun Sanusi, as the Okanlomo of Oodua.

Bandit attacks: Yari criticises those asking US for help

Legit.ng also reported that Senator Yari criticised those calling on United States President Donald Trump to help Nigeria over bandit attacks.

The former Zamfara State governor said only Nigerians can resolve the nation’s challenges and not President Trump.

Legit.ng reports that President Trump threatened to invade Nigeria with the US military over alleged Christian genocide in the northern region of the country.

