Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Ambassadorial designate, Reno Omokri, has congratulated Seyi Tinubu on his installation as Okanlomo of Yorubaland.

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, is set to be installed as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade.

Reno Omokri congratulates Seyi Tinubu as Alaafin installs him as Okanlomo of Yorubaland. Photo credit: @renoomokri/@STinubu

Source: Twitter

The development is coming two weeks after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, installed an influential businessman in Ibadan, Prince Dotun Sanusi, as the Okanlomo of Oodua.

Omokri said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son has demonstrated great prowess in building bridges among people, places, and institutions.

The former presidential aide said the chieftaincy title is well-deserved.

He said he agrees with the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Owoade, on the decision to honour Seyi with a traditional title.

Omokri stated this in a post shared via his X handle @renoomomokri on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

He urged Nigerian youths to emulate Seyi's commitment to the country.

“To those who do not know what Okanlomo means, it refers to a unique child, specifically an offspring of destiny.

“And if you look at what Mr Seyi Tinubu has achieved, from his strides in business, to his charitable and philanthropic outreaches across the nation, which, unlike some others, have been ongoing for decades, and did not start during election cycles, to his respect for elders, despite his noble birth and distinguished pedigree, you will agree with the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Owoade, that the younger Tinubu is a child of Providence and a bearer of fate.”

Seyi Tinubu spotted with Alaafin at the installation venue

Recall that videos of the venue where Seyi Tinubu will be installed as "Okanlomo of Yorubaland" in Oyo State have emerged on social media.

A clip also captured President Bola Tinubu’s son conversing with the Alaafin of Oyo ahead of the coronation.

The videos, which are already circulating on social media, have sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng