The Senate President , Godswill Akpabio , has taken his fight over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti - Uduaghan to the Supreme Court , seeking to overturn a ruling by the Court of Appeal that struck out the Federal Government ’ s brief of argument in the appeal

The Senate President ’ s legal team is seeking the Supreme Court ’ s intervention in what it considers a defective decision by the appellate court against the Senate President

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal had ruled that Akpabio’s brief was fundamentally defective and incompetent, citing failure to comply with mandatory provisions of the Court of Appeal Rules

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The legal and political storm surrounding the suspension case involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has intensified.

This follows the decision of Senate President Godswill Akpabio to approach the Supreme Court, challenging a recent ruling of the Court of Appeal.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio escalates the Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan suspension dispute to the Supreme Court. Photo credits: Natasha H Akpoti, Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Appeal court strikes out FG’s brief

Akpabio’s move comes in the wake of a decisive judgment by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which struck out the federal government’s brief of argument in the defamation-related appeal connected to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension.

The appellate court held that the government’s filing was "incurably defective," having 'violated fundamental procedural and formatting requirements' stipulated under the Court of Appeal rules.

Procedural violations and certified records

Despite Akpabio’s public assertion that the brief was struck out “illegally,” certified records of the appellate proceedings suggest that the decision was firmly grounded in law and procedure.

The panel of justices allegedly found that Akpabio’s legal team committed multiple infractions, including the use of an incorrect font size and line spacing, exceeding the mandatory 35-page limit, and failing to seek leave of court before departing from prescribed rules.

The court further observed that the federal government’s notice of appeal itself suffered from foundational defects, compounding the procedural lapses.

The justices ruled that these violations were not mere technicalities but substantive breaches that went to the competence of the processes before the court.

Consequently, the brief was struck out in its entirety, an outcome that has reportedly left the Senate President visibly dissatisfied and determined to seek redress at the Supreme Court.

Akpabio-Natasha dispute sparks debate

Beyond the legal merits of the ruling, however, the intensity with which Akpabio has pursued the matter has attracted widespread public scrutiny.

Legal practitioners and political observers note that his level of personal involvement departs from what is customary for an official of the Nigerian No.3 citizen standing. Sources within the National Assembly describe Akpabio's approach as unusually personal, with allegations yet to be proven that he has been closely monitoring judicial developments and exerting pressure on judicial officers. These claims have raised concern across legal and civil society circles.

Political rivalry fuels the controversy

Furthermore, the controversy is amplified by the strained political relationship between Akpabio and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Their rivalry, which has simmered for months, reflects broader tensions within the Senate.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, a first-term senator, has gained national attention for her outspoken posture and willingness to challenge what she perceives as excesses in senate leadership.

Insiders suggest that Akpabio views her growing influence and independent profile as a direct challenge to his authority within the chamber.

A National Assembly source told Legit.ng:

“This matter has clearly moved beyond the courtroom. It has become a political contest for relevance and dominance."

Embarrassing setback and political optics

In the same vein, analysts have described the appeal court's ruling as an embarrassing setback for the Senate President, noting that it arose not from strategic brilliance on the part of the respondent but from avoidable errors committed by the federal government’s own legal team.

The optics of losing a critical procedural battle over issues such as font size and page limits have fueled speculation that Akpabio’s decision to escalate the matter is driven by a desire to reclaim political stature and reshape public perception. Within ruling party circles, murmurs persist that powerful interests expect the Senate President to rein in Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s apparent rising profile. Observers say this expectation may be contributing to the determination with which Akpabio is pressing the case.

A senior lawyer familiar with the proceedings described the situation bluntly:

“What we are witnessing appears less like a principled legal contest and more like a political vendetta.”

Akpabio’s grounds of appeal

Legit.ng reports that in his notice of appeal before the Supreme Court, Akpabio argues that the court of appeal breached his constitutional right to a fair hearing by refusing to grant leave to regularise the defective brief or permit him to exceed the statutory page limit.

He is asking the apex court to set aside the proceedings of November 28, nullify the appellate court’s decision, and allow him to refile his arguments in compliance with the rules.

Akpabio: Legal experts push back

Constitutional law experts, however, caution that the right to a fair hearing does not absolve litigants of the obligation to obey court rules. They note that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team complied strictly with the same procedural requirements, weakening claims of unequal treatment.

Many analysts, therefore, view Akpabio’s appeal as defensive and politically-motivated, with its outcome far from certain.

A constitutional scholar, Adigun Muse, told Legit.ng:

“This looks more like an attempt to save political face than a genuine search for justice."

Godswill Akpabio takes Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension dispute to the Supreme Court. Photo credit: @natashaakpoti

Source: Instagram

Akpabio vs Natasha: Civil society reacts

For her part, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has maintained a calm and restrained posture, expressing confidence in the judiciary and insisting that the rule of law must prevail. Her legal team has characterised the appeal as a desperate effort to overturn a decision that was properly and lawfully reached.

Meanwhile, civil society organisations have raised alarm over allegations that a sitting Senate President may be seeking to influence judicial outcomes, warning that such conduct, if proven, poses a grave threat to judicial independence and democratic governance.

Read more on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan:

Akpoti reacts to colleague’s death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti described the news of Senator Okey Ezea's death as painful.

Natasha, in a statement shared on her official Facebook account and seen by Legit.ng, praised the deceased for his support.

Source: Legit.ng