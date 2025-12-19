Veteran Fuji icon Wasiu Ayinde aka KWAM 1 has asked the court to halt Awujale's installation over alleged process flaws

In his case, the singer insisted that he is eligible, cites royal lineage, and has a past chieftaincy title

The recent legal move comes amid online debate over his roots and growing palace tension

Veteran Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, has approached the Ogun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode, requesting that it halt all efforts to install a new monarch.

The suit, filed on December 16, seeks an injunction restraining the Ogun State Government and key traditional authorities from proceeding with the selection and installation of the next Awujale pending the determination of substantive issues raised before the court, reports The Cable.

Named as respondents in the suit are the Ogun State Governor, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the Attorney General of the state.

KWAM 1 asks the court to halt Awujale's installation over alleged process flaws.

Others include the Secretary of the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area, the Chairman of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, and the Chairman of the Funsengbuwa Ruling House.

KWAM 1 is asking the court to suspend all processes leading to the nomination of a new Awujale until judgment is delivered.

KWAM 1's argument against the selection process

At the heart of KWAM 1’s argument is his claim that the succession process is being influenced by what he described as an “unrecognised body” known as the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council.

According to him, the involvement of such a body violates laid-down procedures under Ogun State chieftaincy laws.

He further argued that due process has not been followed, particularly the requirement that the Ijebu-Ode Local Government must formally publish the names of the 13 recognised kingmakers before any nomination exercise can begin.

The Fuji icon insists that this crucial step was skipped, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the ongoing process.

KWAM 1 speaks on his royal eligibility

Since KWAM 1 publicly declared interest in the throne, debates have raged online, with some questioning whether the Fuji star is truly an indigene of Ijebuland.

Responding to such doubts, Ayinde has maintained that the late Awujale would never have bestowed on him the respected title of Olori Omo-Oba, head of the royal children, if he were not of genuine royal descent.

Ogun cancels Awujale selection process

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Government has cancelled the ongoing selection process for the enthronement of a new Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

In a letter dated December 2, 2025, signed by the Secretary to the Ijebu Ode Local Government Area, Oke Adebanjo, the Fusengbuwa Ruling House was initially directed to produce the next Awujale within 14 days.

KWAM 1 was installed as the Olori Omo'ba by the late Awujale Adetona.

