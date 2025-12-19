The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has met with INEC alongside the rival faction, where both sides presented their positions on the party’s internal crisis

INEC said it was aware that the matter is before the Court of Appeal and would wait for the final judgment before recognising any leadership

The Kabiru Turaki-led NWC said it would continue functioning as the opposition party’s leadership while awaiting the court’s decision

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clarified its next line of action following a meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the party’s unresolved leadership crisis.

INEC had earlier invited the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP and other party members laying claim to different leadership positions, urging all sides to explore ways of resolving the prolonged internal dispute.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the PDP emphasised that the court remains the final arbiter in the leadership dispute and that it would respect whatever decision is eventually delivered.

What happened at the INEC meeting

According to the PDP, both factions appeared before the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan SAN, where they presented their respective positions on the leadership tussle.

The party said issues surrounding the dispute were exhaustively discussed, with all sides confirming that the matter is already before the Court of Appeal.

At the end of the engagement, INEC reportedly stated that the meeting was convened solely to hear from the contending parties, noting that the commission was fully aware of the pending legal cases.

The PDP said INEC made it clear that it would await the final judgment of the Court of Appeal before taking any definitive position on the leadership question.

PDP’s position going forward

Speaking after the meeting, PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki (SAN), said the party would abide by the judicial process while continuing to function in its constitutional role.

Turaki said the leadership he heads emerged from what he described as a valid national convention, even though its legitimacy is being challenged in court.

He stressed that while the party awaits the court’s pronouncement, the PDP would not abdicate its responsibilities as Nigeria’s main opposition party.

The party said it would continue to hold the government accountable on key national issues, including security, infrastructure, education and healthcare.

