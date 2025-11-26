Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has petitioned the Senate to investigate the death of 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje

She told lawmakers that the case lingered due to alleged interference and failure to prosecute the accused

The Senate referred the petition to its ethics and public petitions committee for review and recommendations

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has called for a thorough investigation into the death of 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje, whose case drew national outrage after reports of years of sexual abuse.

She presented a petition from Inibehe Effiong Chambers during Wednesday’s plenary, urging the Senate to revisit the circumstances that led to the teenager’s death in 2018.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan asks the Senate to investigate the death of 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje. Photo: FB/NatashaAkpoti

Source: Facebook

Akpoti-Uduaghan told lawmakers that certain individuals had worked to “shield those responsible from accountability”. She urged the Senate to intervene and ensure that justice is no longer delayed.

Petition on alleged failure of prosecution

Ochanya was a student of the Federal Government Girls College, Gboko. She died after complications that were linked to prolonged abuse. The petition sought the arrest and prosecution of Andrew and Victor Ogbuja.

Akpoti-Uduaghan recounted that Ochanya was sent to live with a maternal aunt at age five and later suffered abuse from her uncle and his son.

The senator told her colleagues that the teenager endured violations for years and that medical reports showed she developed VVF and fecal urinary incontinence. She said these conditions were consequences of the assaults inflicted on the child.

Concerns over interference in the case

Akpoti-Uduaghan said the matter had dragged because of alleged interference and intimidation of witnesses. She argued that the system failed to protect Ochanya and appealed for a wider review of how children’s rights cases are treated in the country.

She urged the Senate to act decisively. According to her, “This Senate must send a strong message that the lives of Nigerian children matter and that justice cannot be negotiated.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred the petition to the committee on ethics, code of conduct and public petitions. The panel is expected to study the matter and submit its recommendations to the chamber.

