Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has claimed that some important members of the international community will not support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027

Primate Ayodele stated that although Tinubu possesses the political strength and structure needed to secure another term, international forces could emerge as a major challenge to his ambitions

According to Ayodele, some foreign powers, including the US, UK and the EU, may allegedly align with opposition parties in an attempt to unseat the current administration in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has said that some important members of the international community will not support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Primate Ayodele, in a statement on Tuesday, May 12, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, stated that the president has all it takes to defeat the opposition parties, but his major obstacle would be the international community.

Primate Elijah Ayodele claims that ahead of the 2027 elections, some key members of the international community may not support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Ayodele speaks on Tinubu’s ambition

The cleric noted that some countries, including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and the European Union (EU), are allegedly prepared to align with opposition parties to remove the influential All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain from office.

Primate Ayodele said:

“The international communities will not support Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027. The president has all it takes to win the election, but the international community will be a major obstacle to his victory.

“Some countries, including the US, UK and the European Union, are ready to align with the opposition parties to see that Tinubu gets out of power in 2027.”

Primate Ayodele warns Goodluck Jonathan

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele has cautioned former President Goodluck Jonathan against pursuing a presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

This comes after a group approached Jonathan on Thursday, May 7, urging him to contest in the polls.

Speaking while receiving political stakeholders who visited his office in Abuja to press him to be a candidate in the 2027 election, Jonathan said he will consult widely before making a decision on calls urging him to contest the presidential contest, stressing that the race for Nigeria’s highest office “is not a computer game."

The Punch reported on Friday, May 8, that Jonathan is considering a comeback.

But Primate Ayodele, in a recent statement, warned that Jonathan’s ambition could stain his image if not carefully handled.

The cleric, who had earlier stated that Jonathan’s entry into the race could shake the ruling APC, maintained that his candidacy would alter Nigeria’s political landscape, but advised the former president to tread carefully.

Ayodele said in his prophecy:

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan will be good on the ballot, but his prestigious image may be stained.

"If he truly wants to contest, it will be tough for every candidate, including President Tinubu, but he must be very careful.”

Primate Elijah Ayodele cautions former President Goodluck Jonathan against pursuing a presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Facebook

Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies:

Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele issued a notable warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Tinubu before the end of the current administration.

Source: Legit.ng