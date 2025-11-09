Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan responded to Regina Daniels’ social media outcry amid allegations involving her husband, Ned Nwoko

On Sunday, November 9, 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan shared a picture of Daniels on her Instagram page, signalling her support

This response came after the actress addressed her estranged husband's allegations of drug use

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator for Kogi Central, has responded to actress Regina Daniels' recent outburst at her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan responded to Daniels' crisis on Sunday with a love emoji "❤" and reposted the actress' Instagram photo with the same emoji.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniels refuted her husband’s claims in a series of Instagram posts on Sunday, accusing him of lying to the public to hide the real issues in their relationship.

“Ned, how could you lie so openly and without even small remorse? You know my family has absolutely nothing to do with this. You have always tried to cut them off because of the bond we share, and now you are trying to make them look bad for no reason,” she wrote.

While admitting to past drug use, Daniels said Nwoko was using the matter to manipulate and isolate her.

“Fine, I did drugs. So what? Is that even the issue between us? The moment we had a fight, you rushed to the public shouting drugs because you knew it would make a perfect story for the media,” she said.

The actress accused Nwoko of coercion, claiming that he once encouraged her drug use and often attempted to isolate her from friends and family.

She also alleged that he locked her up, seized her phones, and ordered doctors to inject her with medication for bipolar disorder.

Her statement came after Nwoko publicly claimed that her brothers, Sammy and Lawrence, introduced her to narcotics.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's warm post comes months after she accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making unwanted sexual advances on her, which he denied.

See her post below:

Natasha Akpoti’s post trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

charys_cakesntreats said:

"What is going on is truly all shades of wrong. Then imagine what she’s alleged is true.😢."

stellinaulumma said:

"Thank you 🙏 madam senator,, Regina should not be silenced and labelled bad,, and drug addict while you are the one that him , that enabled her,, now he is using it against her,, it is well, she will over come ,, is action that brings reactions."

ella__emmanuel

"I like how she shows empathy on others.."

call_me_pretty_pearl said:

"Regina Daniels deserve all our love at this moment."

datsalesman said:

"Please, this is not politics ma. Na family matter."

igbo_boygh said:

"Omo she should have never admitted to doing drugs cos na strong evidence to take away her kids from her oo make dem collect her phone before she does more damage to herself online 🤦🏽‍♂️💔."

iniabasi93 said:

"The man is actually done with her,He wants to humiliate and destroy her coz his Ego is bruised."

browniwales said:

"Ned need the love more bcos Regina family don stress him so much. How can all Regina family be living in his house and still be distracting him. Justice for Ned."

bright_arex said:

"Make them send me love ❤️ and 75k 💵 too, abeg!!!"

certifiedangel1_ said:

"Pray never to be messed up by poverty…. Poverty makes people vulnerable, weak and valueless….. It is well with Regina and all her family members 🙌😢."

alhaji_sugar70 said:

"In anything you do in this life no ever marry woman who thinks na social media go solve una marriage crisis.."

ijejennie said:

"My question is why is the Minister of women's affairs silent? Why are the governor's wives silent? Truly politics is dirty. Their husbands have warned them."

vuernlck said:

"Una won nail Ned as a baad man but out of all his wives na Regina came out to tell us stories, why his other wives no come out and do d same abi dem see him differently."

iamkingdinero1 said:

"Make Akpabio just send love to Ned make everywhere just burst."

btwizzy1 said:

"In everything you do, always pray that you don't meet someone who will change your life from good to bad. She wasn't like this before, and she wouldn't be like this if she hadn't met that man she claimed introduced her to drugs. I hope God gives her peace and helps her get better. Someone should check on her, we all make mistakes. I care about you, Regina, and I wish you peace.☮️"

"How Ned Nwoko nearly beat my mother”: Regina Daniels' brother

Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezy, made fresh allegations against Senator Ned Nwoko, claiming that he nearly beat their mother.

Sweezy further accused Nwoko of treating his sick niece poorly by sending her away from his house at 3 am.

He also accused the senator of physical aggression toward his staff, including Regina’s former personal assistant, Leya.

