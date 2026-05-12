Rabiu Kwankwaso says he is willing to serve as Peter Obi’s running mate ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former Kano governor says both leaders have agreed to jointly tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

Kwankwaso describes a possible Obi-Kwankwaso ticket as one capable of transforming the country.

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has confirmed he would accept the role of vice-presidential candidate to Peter Obi if selected by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Kwankwaso made the disclosure during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme, where he spoke on ongoing political alignments and possible opposition partnerships before the next presidential poll.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso expresses readiness to become Peter Obi’s running mate. Photo credit: @NDCVanguard

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso signals readiness to work with Obi

Speaking during the interview, the former presidential candidate said he would gladly work with Obi if the party settles for a southern candidate and asks him to deputise, Vanguard reported.

“If the party decides that I should be the running mate of any candidate from the south under the circumstances, I’d be happy to work together with him,” he said.

Kwankwaso also suggested that the alliance between himself and Obi could offer Nigeria a stronger leadership alternative ahead of the elections.

“Personally, I cannot remember any better combination, no matter how much time is given to find those who can beat us in terms of doing the right thing for this country,” he added.

Leaders agree to tackle insecurity

The former Kano governor further revealed that he and Obi had already reached an understanding on addressing the country’s worsening security situation, The Cable reported.

“Both of us, my humble self and Peter Obi, have agreed to tackle the issue of insecurity head-on to ensure there is peace and stability in this country,” he said.

The remarks are expected to intensify discussions around possible opposition coalitions ahead of 2027, especially amid growing speculation over the shape of alliances that may emerge to challenge the ruling party.

Political observers believe any formal partnership involving Kwankwaso and Obi could significantly reshape calculations ahead of the next presidential contest.

2027: Kwankwaso speaks on partnership with Atiku

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has dismissed concerns that his departure from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has weakened opposition unity ahead of the 2027 general election, insisting that political realignments are still possible.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, May 11, Kwankwaso suggested that current divisions within the opposition camp may not be permanent and left room for future collaboration.

Source: Legit.ng