The national assembly was plunged into mourning on Wednesday, November 19, following the death of Senator Okey Ezea

The lawmaker representing Enugu North breathed his last in Lagos while receiving medical treatment

Senator Natasha Akpoti prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest while also sending strength to the grieving family and constituents in Enugu

FCT, Abuja - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi central, has described the news of Senator Okey Ezea's death as painful.

Legit.ng had reported how the federal lawmaker representing Enugu North district died at a private hospital in Lagos state, according to a statement on Wednesday, November 19, by his first son, Jideofor Ezea, on behalf of the family.

He said the 62-year-old senator passed on at about 11:07 p.m. on Tuesday, November 18, in Lagos state after “a brief illness.”

Until his passing, he remained the only federal lawmaker from Enugu state elected on the LP platform in 2023.

Reacting to the legislator’s sad exit, Natasha, in a statement shared on her official Facebook account, and seen by Legit.ng, praised the deceased for his support.

She said:

“Rest in peace, Distinguished Senator Okey Ezea. You were a good man — wise and gentle. Your prayers kept me going through my darkest moments, and I will miss you in chambers,” she wrote.

"Describing him as a bridge-builder who carried no bitterness in the often heated political environment, Senator Natasha noted that Ezea was respected across party, ethnic, and religious lines for his calm temperament and principled leadership.

"She extended her condolences to the people of Enugu North Senatorial District, assuring them that Kogi Central stands with them in this moment of grief.

“Enugu North Senatorial District, Kogi Central honours your Senator and mourns with you."

Snapshot of Senator Okey Ezea

Legit.ng reports that Senator Ezea served as chairman of the senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions at the start of the legislative session.

The lawmaker later held other roles, including vice-chairman of the senate committee on housing and urban development.

Ezea was, until his death, the vice-chairman of the senate committee on cooperation and integration in Africa and NEPAD, and the senate committee on culture and creative economy.

