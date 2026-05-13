An old message shared by Alexx Ekubo resurfaced online hours after news of his death broke, leaving many Nigerians emotional as they reflected on the painful timing

The late actor had written about hoping cancer would one day become only a zodiac sign, a statement that has now sparked conversations about his silent battles and hidden pain

Fans shared emotional reactions online, with many expressing shock, sympathy and sadness over the age and content of the post

Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular actor Alexx Ekubo, who passed away after battling kidney cancer.

His sudden death has left fans, colleagues and public figures in shock, with tributes pouring in across social media and the entertainment industry.

As Nigerians continue to grieve, an old post from the actor has resurfaced online, adding even more weight to the sorrow.

Nigerians react emotionally after Alexx Ekubo’s 2011 message about cancer trends online, following news of his tragic death. Photo: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The message, originally shared on his X account in October 2011, is now being widely circulated, with many reflecting on how long he might have been silently fighting the illness.

In the 15-year-old post, Alexx Ekubo expressed a heartfelt wish that cancer would one day lose its deadly meaning and only be remembered as a zodiac sign.

“I hope 2 See a day when Cancer wld be just a Zodiac Sign...”

The resurfacing of this message has sparked deep emotions, with many Nigerians saying the words now carry a painful significance in light of his passing.

The post has become a point of reflection for fans and colleagues, who are sharing it as a reminder of the actor’s quiet strength and the tragedy of his loss.

Ekubo’s death has scattered the internet with reactions, and the Nollywood community continues to honour his memory while grappling with the shock of losing one of its beloved stars.

See Alexx Ekubo's old post below:

Nigerians react to Alexx Ekubo's old post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many expressed shock at the age of the post and the possibility that he had been silently suffering for years.

@astrobundu said:

"Bro 2011 This isn't recent oo, 15yrs of enduring this pain Rest in peace CHAMP"

@Stylez_Estavao commented:

"Man has been Dead since 25years, his announcement was delayed till 40.. Omo nothing dey the life jare"

@BadassBillions wrote:

"Could it be he's been battling cancer for long how possible is it to battle cancer for so long tho, max is 5yrs"

@doll_lenses reacted:

"He has been battling this long. This cannot be a random tweet"

@esthernek76 said:

"This really hit so deep and hard!!! A lot of people carry so much in them that they don't even talk about it. Some give hints about what they go through. Please always be kind. May his soul rest in May God heal every silent battles. May He come through for everyone in dire need. Amen"

@chinazaa14 commented:

"And this became his reality This hurts deeply RIP Alex"

@ayomideh49 wrote:

"15 years of enduring pain Rip champ"

Old message shared by Alexx Ekubo years before his death trends online and gets Nigerians talking about his silent battles. Photo: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Nollywood stars mourn Alexx Ekubo's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that colleagues of Alexx Ekubo, like Deyemi Okanlawon and Bolanle Ninalowo, took to social media to share emotional tributes and express their heartbreak after the actor's death.

Actress Bimbo Ademoye also poured out her sadness online as she emphasised the emptiness of life while begging people to be kind.

Source: Legit.ng