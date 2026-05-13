Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has revealed how the Silverbird Group began in 1980 with a modest N20,000 loan from his siblings

He recounted how the 1983 military coup and economic instability crippled his once-thriving concert promotion business

Speaking at the Infrastructure Dialogue 2026 in Abuja, Murray-Bruce urged young entrepreneurs to stay resilient and never give up on their dreams

Founder of the Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has shared how he launched the media and entertainment empire with just a N20,000 loan borrowed from his siblings in 1980.

Speaking at the Infrastructure Dialogue 2026 in Abuja, he explained that his passion for entertainment was sparked at age 13 after watching a James Brown concert.

Ben Murray-Bruce reveals Silverbird’s humble N20,000 loan origin as he inspires entrepreneurs at Infrastructure Dialogue 2026. Photo credit: Ben Bruce/Instagram

Source: Facebook

He said:

“James Brown’s concert was the first I ever saw in my life. I was 13 years old at that time… Silverbird cost me N20,000, which I borrowed from my siblings to set up in 1980.”

Military coup crippled concert promotion

Murray-Bruce recalled how the 1983 military coup that ousted President Shehu Shagari and brought Muhammadu Buhari to power devastated his thriving concert promotion business.

“Once Shagari was overthrown, all hell broke loose… At that time, Buhari was the Head of State. All my shows were also cancelled. That was how they ruined my concert business.”

According to PUNCH, he explained that worsening economic conditions and foreign exchange instability further damaged the industry. In 1980, the exchange rate was $1.97 to one naira, but by 1983 it had risen to N4 to a dollar.

Challenges in Nigeria’s entertainment industry

The former senator highlighted the lack of structures for concert promotion in Nigeria at the time. With only the National Theatre in Surulere, Lagos available, entertainers like King Sunny Ade, Fela Kuti and Ebenezer Obey mostly performed in clubs.

He noted that concert promotion was extremely difficult due to limited media outlets — one television station (NTA), one radio station (FRCN), and four newspapers. Without social media or mobile phones, promoters relied heavily on editors to publicise shows.

Despite these challenges, Murray-Bruce said he lost money on only one out of the 20 concerts he organised between 1980 and 1983.

Transforming Nigerian Television

Reflecting on his time as Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) under President Olusegun Obasanjo, Murray-Bruce recounted how he introduced 24-hour broadcasting.

“I then said, going forward, we will do 24 hours… And in seven days, that was how television started running a 24-hour broadcast in Nigeria. I didn’t take ‘No’ for an answer.”

Advice for young entrepreneurs

Encouraging young entrepreneurs, Murray-Bruce stressed resilience and determination:

“Wherever you find yourself, you must never quit or give up. The key to success is your ability to dream. Never imagine that you can’t be successful.”

He also advised startups to carefully read contracts and use good lawyers rather than relying on friendships or celebrity status.

Praise from industry leaders

Dr Onuoha Nnachi, Managing Partner of Deutsche Partners Holding, praised Murray-Bruce’s resilience and described him as a mentor. He recalled how Murray-Bruce swiftly resolved broadcasting frequency issues in Abuja during his time working with the late Minister of Information, Dora Akunyili.

Former Governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna, also commended the organisers of the dialogue and urged young entrepreneurs not to abandon their dreams despite Nigeria’s tough business climate.

Silverbird founder transforms NTA into 24-hour broadcaster, reshaping Nigerian television under President Obasanjo. Photo credit: Ben Bruce/Instagram

Source: UGC

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce dumps PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Bayelsa East senator Ben Murray-Bruce has formally announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic and infrastructural reforms.

In a statement posted on his verified X.com (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, the media entrepreneur and founder of Silverbird Group said his decision to join the APC was motivated by a desire for national progress rather than political ambition.

Source: Legit.ng