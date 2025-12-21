The Presidency has dismissed allegations that Nigeria’s newly signed tax reform laws were altered after passage by the National Assembly

Lawmakers and opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, had raised concerns over discrepancies between the passed bills and the gazetted versions

The House of Representatives had already announced the constitution of a seven-man ad hoc committee to investigate the allegations

The Presidency has rejected claims that provisions of Nigeria’s newly enacted tax reform laws were secretly altered, ahead of implementation in 2026.

It insisted that the legislation passed through due process and will be implemented as scheduled from January 1, 2026.

The clarification followed growing controversy sparked by allegations from federal lawmakers, opposition leaders and civil society groups that the versions of the tax laws gazetted and released to the public differed from what was passed by the National Assembly.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and several groups have since called for the suspension of the laws pending an independent investigation.

Reps raise alarm, committee set up

Legit.ng reported that concerns escalated after a member of the House of Representatives, Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto), raised a motion of privilege on Wednesday, alleging discrepancies between the tax bills passed by parliament and the versions that were later gazetted.

Dasuki told the House that the documents released to the public did not reflect what lawmakers debated and approved, warning that such discrepancies could expose the laws to legal challenges.

In response, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announced the constitution of a seven-man ad hoc committee to investigate the allegations and report back to the House.

Presidency dismisses claims, says no evidence

Reacting, the Presidency dismissed the allegations as unproven and politically motivated.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, President Tinubu’s administration insisted that the laws were enacted strictly through constitutional and legislative processes.

The PUNCH quoted Ajayi as saying claims of alteration had not been established by any competent authority and described the controversy as opposition noise.

“Opposition elements can say whatever they want, even when it is very obvious to every rational person that all they seek to do every time is to pollute the waters and create a toxic environment around policy issues,” he said.

He added that preparations for implementation had been ongoing for months and would not be derailed, stressing that the House committee should be allowed to complete its assignment.

Similarly, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, ruled out any suspension of the laws.

He said.

“The House of Representatives, where this allegation emanated from, has set up a committee to investigate. We want to wait for the outcome”

According to the PUNCH, Onanuga said, adding that some aspects of the law were already being implemented ahead of the January 2026 deadline.

Allegations of removed and inserted clauses

However, according to documents cited by the PUNCH, some lawmakers alleged that oversight and accountability provisions approved by the National Assembly were missing from the final Acts.

The same documents also claimed that new coercive provisions, including arrest powers, garnishee orders without court approval and compulsory foreign currency computation, were inserted despite not being debated or passed by lawmakers.

Atiku, Obi, ADC knock, demand suspension of tax laws

Meanwhile, the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, called for the immediate suspension of the laws pending a thorough investigation, describing the alleged alterations as criminal.

Atiku, who spoke through his media aide, Paul Ibe, said halting implementation would allow for proper scrutiny by lawmakers and the public, and help safeguard the integrity of the legislative process.

His words:

“Something is wrong with this country. It is a very serious issue. Something has been appended to the law, and some people have gone ahead to alter it. This is falsification, and it is criminal. The big question is: what else has been doctored? What else has been falsified?

“This is dangerous, and it affirms the state capture the opposition warned about in our joint statement,” the former vice president said.

On his part, Peter Obi also warned that the allegations pointed to a deeper crisis in governance, describing the situation as a threat to constitutional order.

In a statement on X, the former Anambra governor said Nigerians could not be asked to bear heavier tax burdens in an atmosphere of opacity and mistrust.

“A serious matter that strikes at the core of constitutional governance and reveals the extent of our institutional decay.”

“We have transitioned from a Nigeria where budgets are padded to one where laws are forged, changes that impact taxpayers’ rights and, most importantly, access to justice. Even more alarming is the introduction of new enforcement and coercive powers that the House of Representatives never approved." Obi said

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) also described the tax reforms as draconian and called for their suspension, warning that tampering with passed legislation undermined democracy.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, warned that tampering with a piece of legislation after it had been passed by the National Assembly was an indication that Tinubu desired to concentrate all powers in himself.

President Bola Tinubu recently signed four tax reform bills into law, describing them as the most far-reaching overhaul of Nigeria’s tax system in decades.

Tinubu explains benefits of new tax laws

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had assured Nigerians that the new tax regime scheduled for 2026 would bring relief to small businesses.

He said the policy was structured to protect vulnerable groups and low-income earners from excessive tax burdens.

The president added that Nigerians would feel the benefits more clearly when the new tax laws take effect.

