The Federal Capital Territory High Court ordered former Labour Minister Chris Ngige to continue enjoying the administrative bail earlier granted by the EFCC

The court imposed fresh conditions, directing Ngige to produce a federal government director as surety and deposit landed property documents and travel papers

Ngige had pleaded not guilty to eight counts of alleged ₦2.2bn corruption charges linked to his time as minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Gwarinpa has ordered former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to continue enjoying the administrative bail earlier granted to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Mariam Hassan gave the ruling on Thursday, December 18, while delivering a decision on the bail application filed by Ngige’s legal team, led by senior advocate Patrick Ikwueto (SAN).

Court retains Ngige’s EFCC bail, demands top civil servant surety. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

While allowing the former minister to remain on bail, the court imposed fresh conditions, directing him to present a surety who must be a director in the employment of the Federal Government and also own a landed property.

Justice Hassan further ordered that the surety deposit the title documents of the property, as well as their travel documents, with the court pending the completion of the retrieval of Ngige’s international passport.

Ngige, a former governor of Anambra state, was earlier granted administrative bail by the EFCC on self-recognition, with the condition that he submit his travel documents and provide one surety.

Ngige remanded in Kuje prison

Legit.ng reports that the former minister had previously been remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre following his arraignment before the court.

According to the charge dated October 31 and filed on December 9, Ngige is facing an eight-count charge bordering on alleged corrupt practices to the tune of ₦2.2 billion.

The EFCC alleged that the offences were committed during Ngige’s tenure as Minister of Labour and Employment under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Court retains former Buhari's Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Ngige, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Justice Hassan said the court would ensure strict compliance with the bail conditions while the trial proceeds.

List of Buhari's ex-ministers under EFCC investigation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC is currently investigating some former ministers who served under the immediate past administration of late Muhammadu Buhari.

Two of the ministers were former governors in their states, while the other has announced his intention to contest for governor in the 2023 election.

The former ministers are currently members of the ruling APC and the coalition adopted party, ADC, and have been making headlines recently.

EFCC seals Buhari's ex-minister's house

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC faced criticism over allegations that it sealed the residence of Timipre Sylva, the former minister of state for petroleum under the administration of late president Muhammadu Buhari.

Julius Bokoru, spokesperson for the former minister, accused the EFCC of acting arbitrarily in seizing the property, describing it as a clear violation of democratic principles.

Bokoru accused the EFCC of exploiting its position for political gain, claiming the agency sealed the property without a subpoena, warrant, prior notice, or basic adherence to due process.

Source: Legit.ng