Blessing CEO has reacted to the criticism she received following her post about the death of Alexx Ekubo

The controversial personality had joined others in mourning the sudden and untimely demise of the actor

She fired back at her critics and explained why she is still standing despite the level of hate she has received online

Blessing CEO, self-acclaimed relationship expert, has reacted to the backlash she received after sharing a post about late actor Alexx Ekubo.

The controversial personality had joined others in mourning the untimely death of the movie star, cursing cancer in her post.

Reactions as Blessing CEO fires back at critics over post about Alexx Ekubo. Photpo credit@officialblessingceo/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

However, many dragged her, claiming she had previously said she was battling stage cancer, linking it to her comments about Ekubo.

Reacting to the backlash, Blessing CEO questioned why people prefer to celebrate the dead but bully the living. She added that the reason she is still standing is that she has developed thick skin.

Blessing CEO shared more about plight

Sharing more about herself, she noted that she was not King Mitchy, who would take poisonous substances because of bullies.

Blessing CEO trends over video about late Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit@officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

She added that she would continue to confront people who dislike her, while also cursing the person who commented that God should take her and give them back the late actor.

She also stated that if Ekubo had shared his health struggles online, he would still have been stigmatized and bullied. She recalled how the actor was dragged and called names when his engagement with his fiancée crashed a few years ago.

Blessing CEO told her critics that she would not be brought down by their actions.

Reacting to the video, fans questioned why she restricted her comment section despite her statements. Many also criticised her and said they would no longer listen to her.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Blessing CEO's post

Fans reacted after hearing what Blessing CEO said. Here are comments below:

@moschi_apparel reacted:

"Why is she off her comment section? Blessing people are not dragging u for being sick. They're only dragging u because of the discrepancy in the result you claimed was urs."

@winnifredotuechere shared:

"You even fix nails for the same hand, I don’t think you know what cancer is..I get scared each time I hear cancer not talk hellfireless of someone being happy she has cancer, the pain that cancer patients carry is hellfire on earth, they go from 100 to 0.. may God help us oooo."

@nenyeezeoha commented:

"You no get tough skin anything, na shame you no get."

@kingsliveth stated:

"This Blessing CEO is like a sporty bet and betting App....you go delete the app 20 times and still download it back."

@pressmandilas shared:

"Blessing, no one bullies you, just return people's donations. Thank you."

@ella__emmanuel wrote:

"Who knew she had this energy, Blessing Anini."

Veekee James dragged over post about baby

Legit.ng had reported that Veekee James had been called out after announcing the birth of her baby, while many people are mourning the death of Alexx Ekubo.

The fashion designer welcomed her baby on May 2 but kept the news private before announcing it a few days after Ekubo’s demise.

She was dragged for her action, while others defended her.

Source: Legit.ng