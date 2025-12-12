Things are not exceedingly great for the opposition; the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is stronger

But far from a low benchmark, 2025 marked a significant advancement for the opposition coalition platform

Legit.ng reviews 2025’s biggest winners in national politics as the country prepares for the next general election

Awka, Anambra state - The year 2025 was a remarkable one for Nigerian politics, as the country witnessed the emergence of new leaders, the consolidation of old ones, and the reshaping of the political landscape.

In this report, Legit.ng presents 4 of the biggest political winners in 2025; those who made headlines for their achievements, influence, and popularity.

Tinubu, Soludo, others win 2025

1) Chukwuma Soludo clears Anambra poll

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo won the 2025 Anambra State gubernatorial election with a healthy margin.

Soludo triumphed in all the local governments and nearly all the wards. The performance was so commanding and clearly so one-sided that it left no one in doubt who was the winner and who were the losers.

Overall, Prof. Soludo took 422,664 or 71 percent of the votes, a ringing endorsement of his style, capacity, and campaign.

Speaking after his win, Soludo thanked the people of the state for re-electing him to office for another four years.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to serving the people of the state better.

Channels quoted the governor as saying:

“I am back in the office. It is a 24/7 assignment, and we can’t wait. ‘Ndi’ Anambra cannot wait.

“The job to be done is still a lot; it is an assignment with a deadline. May Anambra continue to win, may Nigeria continue to win."

2) Tinubu gets stronger ahead of 2027 elections

In the dynamic landscape of Nigeria’s politics, a few figures have commanded as much reach in terms of knitting alliances as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose rise to, and sustenance in power, is not only shaped by his own ambitions but also by a close circle of powerful allies.

These men and women, drawn from political, business, and administrative spheres, have played critical roles in executing Tinubu's political goal.

While Tinubu’s leadership style remains under scrutiny, the rising influence of his allies, who form the backbone of an administration both admired and criticised by Nigerians, is equally noteworthy.

Nigeria has 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). As of the time of this report, of those governors are 26 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In November, now-ambassador-designate Reno Omokri, explained why he believes Tinubu will be reelected in 2027.

Of the remaining governors now left in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), one of them, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state, is reportedly in the final stages of his impending defection to the APC.

There is another force in the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, who is strongly pro-Tinubu and has what it takes to deliver the nation's capital to the president.

Omokri said in his analysis:

"You have one governor each for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

"As long as he (Soludo) is left to control his fiefdom, which he would be, the recently reelected APGA Governor of Anambra has more than clearly signalled that he is for a Tinubu continuity in government."

He added:

"The only Labour Party Governor, Mr Alex Otti, would never be so brazen as to signal such an intent publicly, but his body language leaves very little to be desired. By a nod and a wink, those who can read political sign language already know that the president need not be too bothered about Abia State."

The political arithmetic is in President Tinubu's favour. Political observers say if candidate Tinubu was able to win the 2023 elections with just 20 governors to his side, it is unlikely that he would lose in 2027 as an incumbent president with almost 30 governors in support of his re-election. He won big in 2025.

3) Emmanuel Nwachukwu succeeds Ifeanyi Ubah

In August, APGA candidate, Emmanuel Nwachukwu, emerged winner of the Anambra South senatorial district by-election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, Frank Ojiako, announced the results.

Nwachukwu will be taking over the seat left vacant following the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represented Anambra South in the Senate until his passing in July 2024.

4) Folajimi Oyekunle wins in Oyo

In the same vein, the candidate of the PDP, Folajimi Oyekunle, emerged as the winner of the Ibadan North federal constituency 2025 bye-election in Oyo State.

Channels TV reported that Oyekunle beat his closest rival, Adewale Olatunji, of the APC, to secure a position in the House of Representatives.

