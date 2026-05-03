APC elders have endorsed Dr Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa as their choice for the 2027 governorship election in Kwara state

Former deputy speaker Raphael Adetiba highlighted the need for a leader with proven capacity to sustain Kwara's developmental achievements

Bolarinwa’s campaign has focused on addressing insecurity, healthcare, education, and agriculture, among others

Ilorin, Kwara state - Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the three senatorial districts of Kwara state have endorsed Dr Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa as their preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election, according to a statement made available to Legit.ng.

The endorsement, the statement signed by BOB Media Office, was announced on Sunday, May 3, at a news conference in Ilorin, where party leaders said Bolarinwa’s track record and ability to bridge divides made him stand out among other aspirants.

APC elders from the three senatorial districts of Kwara state backed Dr Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa for the 2027 governorship election. Photo credit: Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa

Source: UGC

Kwara 2027: Why we endorsed Bolarinwa - APC elders

Speaking for the group, former APC legal adviser Alhaji Ladi Mustapha said the decision followed consultations across the state.

“At this critical juncture in Kwara’s political evolution, we firmly believe that leadership must be entrusted to an individual with proven integrity, experience, capacity and a unifying disposition,” he said. “After careful evaluation, Bolarinwa clearly stands out above other contenders for the office of Governor."

The elders described the endorsement as unanimous, cutting across Kwara North, Kwara Central and Kwara South.

Kwara 2027: Bolarinwa touts experience, party credentials

Bolarinwa, who declared his ambition on Tuesday, April 28, has submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms to the APC leadership.

The APC governorship aspirant said he brings more than two decades of public service experience, having served as a councillor, two-term chairman of Lagos Mainland local government area, and two-term member of the House of Representatives.

The party elders also pointed to his tenure as APC chairman in Kwara in 2018, which they said was marked by organisational discipline and effective management.

Security, welfare top Bolarinwa's agenda

Addressing insecurity has emerged as a central theme of Bolarinwa’s campaign, particularly in Kwara North and Kwara South, where communities have faced repeated bandit attacks and displacement.

He said his broader agenda also prioritises healthcare, education, agriculture and social welfare, with aides describing it as a “people-centred” approach to governance.

Ex-Kwara speaker calls for competence over sentiment

Former Deputy Speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Raphael Adetiba, said the focus should remain on capacity.

“What we need is a leader who can sustain the achievements of the present administration and continue delivering the dividends of democracy,” he said.

The elders said Bolarinwa’s relationships across ethnic, religious and political lines, including ties with traditional rulers, youth groups and professionals, position him to lead an inclusive administration.

They added that Kwara needs a leader “rooted in compassion and justice,” describing public office as a platform for service rather than personal gain.

“Kwara deserves a leader who is tested, trusted and connected to the people,” Mustapha said. “Bolarinwa embodies these qualities, and we are confident that under his leadership, the state will witness inclusive growth, strengthened unity and sustainable development.”

APC elders across Kwara described Bashir Bolarinwa as tested and trusted. Photo credit: Bashir Bolarinwa

Source: Facebook

Lagos 2027: GAC endorses Obafemi Hamzat

In a related development, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the APC in Lagos state, has endorsed Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as its preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The council, which plays a key advisory role within the Lagos APC, adopted Hamzat as its consensus choice ahead of the party’s primary election.

“GAC, the highest advisory body of the APC in Lagos state, has endorsed and adopted Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as its consensus candidate ahead of the 2027 governorship election," a statement read.

Source: Legit.ng