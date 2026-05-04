SGF George Akume said President Bola Tinubu directed that Governor Hyacinth Alia be returned for a second term

Governor Hyacinth Alia apologised to APC stakeholders, admitting he should have provided leadership and taken responsibility

APC stakeholders held a reconciliation meeting in Benue aimed at resolving internal disputes and strengthening party unity

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has endorsed the return of Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, for a second term in office.

Akume made this known during a high-level meeting of stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, where efforts were made to resolve internal disagreements within the party.

Tinubu Declares Who Should Be the Next Benue Gov Under APC After Closed-Door Meeting

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“President Tinubu has directed that Governor Alia be returned for a second term,” Akume stated, while appealing to party members to rally behind the governor.

Alia apologises to party leaders

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Alia acknowledged internal tensions within the party and admitted shortcomings in his leadership approach.

“I should have provided leadership and taken responsibility,” the governor said, offering an apology to party stakeholders.

His statement was seen as a conciliatory move aimed at fostering unity ahead of future political engagements.

Reconciliation meeting ends with expectations of communiqué

The closed-door meeting, which brought together key figures within the APC in Benue State, ended with indications that a formal communiqué outlining resolutions would be issued.

Party insiders say the gathering was part of broader efforts to stabilise the party structure in the state and position it strongly ahead of forthcoming electoral contests.

Tinubu chooses next gov of Lagos under APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has endorsed Lagos state Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as his preferred candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Lagos state.

The decision was made during a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the President received members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos APC.

Source: Legit.ng