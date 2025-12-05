The first lady, Madam Oluremi Tinubu, has provided N200,000 business grants to 9,500 persons with disabilities nationwide

The launch took place in Abuja, where 250 physically challenged veterans received their own support, and the empowerment of PWDs will continue every December 3

The initiative is part of the Renewed Hope Initiative, which has assisted over 100,000 small business owners since 2023

Nigeria’s first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has provided financial support to 9,500 persons with disabilities (PWDs) nationwide, with each beneficiary receiving N200,000 to strengthen their small businesses.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the initiative was rolled out as part of activities marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The statement noted that the programme was launched at the Mambilla Barracks in Abuja, where 250 physically challenged veterans from the military and police received their grants. Mrs Tinubu said the intervention underscores the importance of inclusion in the country’s development efforts.

She noted that Nigeria makes greater progress when everyone is given the opportunity to contribute, adding that the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

The first lady said the event is special to her as it coincides with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. She noted that it is being launched simultaneously across the 36 states in the country, and the capital, as well as in the associations of wives of military men.

The first lady explained that the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), established in 2023, has so far supported more than 100,000 women petty traders, small business owners and PWDs with direct financial grants.

She also announced that the Economic Empowerment Programme for Persons with Disabilities will be held every December 3 moving forward, to deepen long-term support.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Mrs Tinubu encouraged them to use the funds to build sustainable businesses that can improve their livelihoods.

She said:

“To all our beneficiaries, I encourage you to make good use of this opportunity. Let it be a seed that grows into something greater; a business that sustains you and your family.”

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, who was represented at the event, described the initiative as a demonstration of compassion and an important contribution to social welfare.

The disbursement forms part of wider activities under the Renewed Hope Initiative, which has also carried out medical and food outreach programmes across the country, with the aim of supporting vulnerable Nigerians.

