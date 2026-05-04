A solar expert took to her social media page to compare the lifespan of tubular batteries to lithium batteries

She mentioned what an individual or people who use tubular batteries in their homes might experience

She mentioned in the video what could happen if a tubular battery is used for pumping machines or other tools

A solar expert has issued important advice to people using tubular batteries for their solar inverter, as she mentions 10 reasons lithium batteries are better than tubular batteries.

In her video, she explained that those who still use tubular batteries in their homes might continue to spend a lot of money on maintenance, which does not always apply to lithium batteries.

Lady explains why lithium batteries last longer than tubular batteries. Photo Source: TikTok/lillysolar24

Source: TikTok

Solar expert speaks about lithium, tubular batteries

Speaking about tubular batteries, she mentioned why they are not good to use.

Her statement:

"1. If you're using tubular batteries in 2026, you might be losing money. Most tubular batteries, you find out that when you buy them, within months they pack up and you have to replace them."

"No. 2. Tubular batteries have 50 percent depth of discharge, so if you try to use more than 50 percent, you reduce the cycle life, thereby reducing the lifespan of the battery."

"No. 3. If they are connected in series and one battery develops a fault, it affects the others."

"No. 4. Tubular batteries experience what we call voltage drop, especially when you introduce high loads like AC or pumping machines."

The solar expert further explained that it costs a lot to maintain tubular batteries.

She continued:

"No. 5. What about the high cost of maintenance? You have to keep calling installers to top up water, clean the terminals and do all of that."

"No. 6. What about the bulkiness? Imagine doing a solar installation of 100kW, think of how many tubular batteries you would need."

"No. 7. Tubular batteries have a low C rate, which is charging speed. Even if you have enough panels, you cannot use high current because once you do, the batteries may overheat and pack up."

"No. 8. They have low efficiency, you are going to waste a lot of energy while charging them."

Solar expert compares tubular and lithium batteries, shares key differences. Photo Source: TikTok/lillysolar24

Source: TikTok

Solar expert mentions advantages of lithium batteries

Unlike tubular batteries, @lillysolar24 mentioned that lithium batteries have a longer lifespan and are stronger, and she advised people to switch to lithium batteries instead.

She concluded:

"No. 9. Tubular batteries have a shorter lifespan of about 2 to 4 years. A good one may last 2 to 5 years, but you cannot compare that with lithium batteries, which can last 5, 10, 15 or even 20 years depending on usage."

"No. 10. You are going to spend more replacing tubular batteries over time. In 2026, go for lithium batteries."

She added in the description of the TikTok video:

"10 solid reasons you should choose lithium batteries over tubular batteries, number 9 will shock you. Do not play or you are going to learn."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared his experience with a solar inverter system using tubular batteries.

He explained that his system works well during the day when the sun is up, but immediately the sun goes down, the performance drops, the and the system becomes unstable.

Solar: Man using tubular battery complains online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man cried out online over the performance of his solar power system after noticing that his tubular battery gets fully charged within 30 minutes but only lasts about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

He explained that he uses a 2kVA hybrid solar inverter with two 550W solar panels and a 260Ah tubular battery, but it cannot sustain his 340-watt load for long.

Source: Legit.ng