Nigerian singer Davido caught the attention of many as he opened up about a frustrating incident

The 30bg crooner took to his Instagram story to narrate how the recent world wars affected his daily activity

Not stopping there, the singer opened up about missing a show he was supposed to perform in due to the unforeseen circumstance

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up about a frustrating ordeal he faced recently

This was after his private jet disrupted his travel plans and caused him to miss a major concert.

Davido reveals frustration over jet incident. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The singer took to his Instagram story to apologise to fans after failing to headline a show he was scheduled to perform at.

Explaining the situation, Davido revealed that global wars have begun to affect his everyday life, including access to aviation fuel.

In his words: “The world happened to me yesterday.... These wars around the world has really started penetrating... finding fuel was a problem yesterday to even fly.. everything had to be rescheduled.. to my fans that pulled up at @secretspalace! Sorry I missed. We gonna run it back again soon @sheyman congrats again I Dey for u.”

See his post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido left many in their emotions as he celebrated his wife Chioma’s birthday.

Davido shared photos from her pre-birthday shoot and described the renowned chef as his peace and home.

According to the twin dad, Chioma changed everything for him.

Davido went on to appreciate his wife for her love, calm, the way she holds him down and her strength.

He also thanked God for creating her specially for him.

The singer assured his wife of undying commitment, promising to choose her “over and over again.”

In his words:

“Happy birthday to my baby, my peace, my home. You changed everything for me. The love, the calm, the way you hold me down through it all… na you be my real strength. God really took His time with you.

"Thank you for being an amazing wife, an incredible mother, and the one person who truly gets me. I go choose you over and over again. Here’s to life, more blessings, more everything good because you deserve it all and more. Finish work for me!!!”

Davido breaks silence on jet mishap. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's outcry ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

aeboobae said:

"It’s how you people conveniently cropped out the part where he also apologized for his fans for missing the show!🙄🙄🙄."

taaatibg saiad:

"If he didn't attend the show and didn't apologized, You will still drag him. What exactly do people want???😪."

bel__xbox said:

"Wetin make billionaire dey complain like this omo meself no small at all for this economy."

flipbit2021 said:

"Instead of him to say badly how Nigeria has been mismanaged, he is talking about the war in Iran. Did God not give Nigeria everything ? Fuel is cheaper in Iran than Nigeria."

adaeze_esq said:

"That’s his reality. Same way people complain about the price of fuel for cars, he’s allowed to vent about jet fuel prices."

emeka_ said:

"E say na WORLD happen to am. Some people still dey say NIGERIA dey happen to them. God is upgrading your life soon, no worry 👨🏾‍🦯‍➡️."

xristiana_e said:

"😂😂😂The comments 😂 the world failed OBO yesterday 😂 me Nigeria dey fail me everyday 😩😂."

Davido's Chioma celebrates Bambam

Legit.ng previously reported that Chioma caused a buzz with her unexpected message to former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Bamike Olawunmi, aka Bambam.

Taking to the comment section, Chioma, via her official Instagram page, also joined others in celebrating Bambam. She simply wrote, "Happy birthday Bambam."

Responding to the unexpected message, Bambam wrote,

"thank you so much sis ❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng