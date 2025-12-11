Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan said Northerners will give Tinubu over 75% of their votes in the 2027 presidential election

Lawan disclosed this when he was appointed National Patron of the Tinubu House - to - House Network during a visit to the National Assembly

He praised Tinubu’s performance on the economy and national security, insisting the region must stick with the current administration

Abuja - Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan has expressed strong confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will secure a commanding victory in Northern Nigeria during the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, the region is on track to deliver more than 75% of its votes to the president.

Lawan made the projection after he was formally appointed as a National Patron of the Tinubu House-to-House Network, a grassroots political mobilisation group.

The group’s leadership, led by its National Chairman, Comrade Yahaya Muhammad, visited him at the National Assembly in Abuja.

In a statement signed by his media adviser on Wednesday, December 11, Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, Lawan described the network as a strategic platform for consolidating support for President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I feel very delighted that you have found me worthy of appointment as one of the leaders and a Patron of this group. My prayer and hope will be that you continue to expand and deepen your activities across the country, but particularly in the northern part of Nigeria,” he said.

He commended organisers for expanding their activities across the country, particularly in the North.

Lawan praises Tinubu's administration

Lawan defended the performance of the Tinubu administration, insisting that the country’s economy is becoming more stable and security challenges are being addressed with renewed commitment.

“I believe that President Bola Tinubu is doing his best, and the APC administration is achieving a lot. The economy of Nigeria today is stable, and it’s facing the right direction,” he stated.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Lawan also highlighted the administration’s investments in the Armed Forces, expressing optimism about ongoing security operations.

2027: Lawan predicts massive northern support for Tinubu

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the Yobe North senator predicted even stronger northern support for the president than in 2023.

“In the 2023 general elections, the North gave about 63% of the votes that saw President Bola Tinubu into office. It is my opinion that in 2027, we should vote for our president with more than 75% of the votes that will bring him back to office,” Lawan said.

He argued that the region should prioritise continuity over experimenting with new leadership.

Lawan said the APC’s growing influence is a result of genuine confidence from Nigerians, noting that recent defections are not induced but driven by belief in the party’s stability and progress.

“The President is trying to ensure that we get a fair share. We are better sticking with this President than trying somebody new who may not do even half of what we have seen here,” he added.

“Nobody is bribed or coerced into becoming a member of the party. They believe in APC just like we believe in our great party,” he said.

He urged the Tinubu House-to-House Network to expand nationwide and adopt door-to-door mobilisation as a key strategy ahead of the next election.

The Tinubu House-to-House Network is a volunteer-driven movement that aims to spread the achievements of the Tinubu administration across all wards and communities in Nigeria.

