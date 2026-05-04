Troops of Sector 2 of the Nigerian Army have neutralised two popular bandit kingpins in Gomina and Anaruwa, as well as seven others, during multiple operations carried out in the last three days in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The development was confirmed in a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Army/Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma.

Army kills 2 terrorist kingpins, seven others in Zamfara and Katsina Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

He explained that the troops at the Forward Operating Base in the Bagege area of Zamfara state launched a high-risk operation in the Anka Local Government Area, a move that led to the killing of seven terrorists, including the two notorious kingpins, known as Gomina and Anaruwa.

Daily Trust reported that Anaruwa was the younger brother of a notorious terrorist commander, Kachalla Idi Aiki.

According to Olaniyu, the troops confronted the terrorists along the Bagega-Anka Road in a firefight during the first operation.

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the development. Below are some of their comments:

Sandra Oge urged Nigerians to keep supporting the military:

"Please, Nigerians, it is no more business as usual. The current situation is more than just sitting behind our keypads typing; we have to face these monsters in uniform. An injustice to one is injustice to all. You can see how we are treated even in diaspora, just because Nigerians, we have to fix our country; these people are not more than us. This is a deliberate act to silence our voices. Nigeria does not belong to the Military, or the Police, or the Judiciary, nor does it belong to Tinubu and his evil Politicians."

Sunday Clement commended the military:

"Una Weldon, kpai them all, no peace for the wicked, pikin wey say him mama no go sleep him too no go take eyes see sleep."

Delta 1ST Son praised the military operation:

"Troops have consolidated their presence in Bagega, maintaining dominance over the area to Fansan Yamma, reaffirming their dedication to protecting citizens. Precision. Power. Results. The Nigerian troops didn’t just strike, they dismantled terror at its roots network has been hit hard."

Adekunle Gbadamosi commended the Nigerian Army for the counterterrorism operation:

"Well done, our gallant soldiers, may the lord be your strength as you move from one success to another. Please don’t relent, we are at war. God bless the FRN."

Read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng